"Zachariah is a SHOWMAN": American Idol fans love Zachariah Smith's performance at Disney Aulani

Popular reality competition series American Idol season 21 aired a brand new episode on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at 8 pm ET on ABC. It documented the selected contestants from the Showstoppers round perfoming in the Top 26 round of the competition. They delivered their performances in front of the judges and a large live audience at Disney's Aulani Resort and Spa in Hawaii.

On this week's episode of American Idol, Zachariah Smith delivered one of the most energetic performances of the night. Not only did he sing, but he also danced to the tunes, recieiving much appreciation from the audience. Fans loved his energy and applauded his performance. One tweeted:

The hit ABC series has been on air for over two decades now and has been extremely popular amongst the audience. Season 21 of the competition saw the contestants brace through auditions, Hollywood Week, and the Showstoppers round to make to the Top 26. They performed in front of the iconic judge trio - pop princess Katy Perry, Oscar-winning singer/songwriter Lionel Richie, and country music superstar Luke Bryan.

Zachariah delivers an electric performance on American Idol

Tonight's episode of American Idol saw the Top 26 contestants getting ready to perform on stage at Disney's Aulani Resort. Throughout the course of the episode, the first group of participants performed in front of the judges and a live audience. While some managed to set their nerves aside, others failed to make a mark.

Zachariah Smith @ZachariahSmith

10 votes online @http://americanidol.com/vote

10 votes by Texting 6 to 21523



Remember you can vote up to 10 times on EACH voting method, so that's 30 votes you could be sending my way each time! GET READY!#AmericanIdol 10 votes Through the American Idol app10 votes online @http://americanidol.com/vote10 votes by Texting 6 to 21523Remember you can vote up to 10 times on EACH voting method, so that's 30 votes you could be sending my way each time! GET READY! #idol 10 votes Through the American Idol app 10 votes online @http://americanidol.com/vote10 votes by Texting 6 to 21523Remember you can vote up to 10 times on EACH voting method, so that's 30 votes you could be sending my way each time! GET READY!#idol #AmericanIdol https://t.co/lxoGFJvOqQ

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Disney's Aulani Resort in Hawaii #1, read:

"America’s favorite singing competition returns to Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa in Ko Olina, Hawaii. Soul and R&B singer-songwriter Allen Stone mentors Idol hopefuls vying for America’s first open vote of the season."

Zachariah Smith took to the stage after a few performances. As soon as he began his performance with the live band, the American Idol contestant began hyping himself up by delivering dance moves. The singer performed Lucille by Little Richard and not only provided his own rendition but also wowed the live audience with his stage presence.

Throughout his performance, Zachariah jammed to the song and breezed through the high notes. At one point, he took the mic from the stand and jumped to the front of the stage to sing and deliver some interesting dance moves. The singer's head bobbing, spins, and jumps sat really well with the live audience as they vibed to the song together.

The American Idol judges were also very impressed. Katy, Luke, and Lionel received Zachariah's energy and stood up to dance alongside the contestant. American singer Allen Stone, who was the guest mentor, also seemed to enjoy the singer's delivery.

By the end of his performance, Zachariah had the audience filled with energy as he received thunderous applause from them. The contestant also received a standing ovation from the judges.

Fans love Zachariah's performance on American Idol

Fans took to social media to express their excitement over Zachariah's performance.

Brooke Parker @gramfurn Well Zachariah sure gave a performance! (Kinda saw someone say som'n about that) #AmericanIdol Well Zachariah sure gave a performance! (Kinda saw someone say som'n about that) #AmericanIdol

Shirley Mills @shirley77670 tonight. You got all my votes! Cheering you on from Mississippi! Zachariah Smith was ontonight. You got all my votes! Cheering you on from Mississippi! #AmericanIdol Zachariah Smith was on 🔥tonight. You got all my votes! Cheering you on from Mississippi! #AmericanIdol

🥵 @jordanndel Zachariah really ate that stage up, he left everything! Mans is insanely talented #AmericanIdol Zachariah really ate that stage up, he left everything! Mans is insanely talented #AmericanIdol

KB @t_ILY_a That was Zachariah’s best performance to me #AmericanIdol That was Zachariah’s best performance to me #AmericanIdol

Cindy H @MzCindy81 What a fun performance from Zachariah! That was enjoyable! I was dancing in my seat! #AmericanIdol What a fun performance from Zachariah! That was enjoyable! I was dancing in my seat! #AmericanIdol

Dianna Maria @DiannaMaria



OMG!!! It was like another person took over.



You got the goods, that’s for sure.



Keep doing what you’re doing my friend and you will go far!!!



Congrats!!! 🥳



#Lucille

#AmericanIdol

@AmericanIdol

#ZachariahSmith @ZachariahSmith Buddy, you just KILLED it!!!OMG!!! It was like another person took over.You got the goods, that’s for sure.Keep doing what you’re doing my friend and you will go far!!!Congrats!!! 🥳 @ZachariahSmith Buddy, you just KILLED it!!! 💥💥OMG!!! It was like another person took over. You got the goods, that’s for sure. Keep doing what you’re doing my friend and you will go far!!! 🎤🌟Congrats!!! 🥳🎤🌟🎶😎#Lucille#AmericanIdol @AmericanIdol #ZachariahSmith https://t.co/w8dtkGKi01

john smithneil @JSmithneil zachariah not best singer but smart at doing a standout performance to get votes #AmericanIdol zachariah not best singer but smart at doing a standout performance to get votes #AmericanIdol

Season 21 of American Idol has seen a huge amount of talent so far in the competition. As the installment progresses, the contestants will have to keep proving their mettle and deliver stronger performances to impress the American audience and gain their votes.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode on Monday, April 17, 2023, at 8 pm ET on ABC.

Poll : 0 votes