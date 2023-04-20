Next Level Chef season 2 episode 11 release date, air time, and plot

Popular reality competition series Next Level Chef season 2 is all set to air a brand new episode on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Fox. The new episode will document the remaining contestants participating in a theme-based challenge. They will be seen creating unique dishes in hopes of impressing their coaches and securing their safety to keep moving forward in the competition.

Episode 11 of Next Level Chef will see contestants battling it out in a difficult theme-based challenge that will push them to their limits and test their culinary abilities. Sticking to the alloted time limit, the chefs will pull out all the stops to ensure they create delectable dishes that will seal their fate for good this week.

The hit Fox series was renewed for a second season after the success of its previous installment. Season 2 of the competition saw many contestants creating iconic dishes and garnering the attention of fans, who have also picked their favorite chefs of the season and are rooting for them to win.

The show also features three legendary chefs who are mentoring the contestants - chef Gordon Ramsay, chef Nyesha Arrington, and chef Richard Blais.

This week's episode of Next Level Chef season 2 will involve a lot of frying

Season 2 of Next Level Chef has seen a lot of talented contestants make it halfway through the competition. The chefs have been tried and tested on a variety of different challenges throughout the series. While some have managed to pull them off and gain advantage, others have failed to make their mark.

The official synopsis of the upcoming episode, titled Fry Me A River, reads:

"The remaining chefs must elevate their dish by frying their entrée, a process that proves difficult to many."

This week's episode of Next Level Chef will see the remaining contestants demonstrate their skill in frying. The chefs will potentially have multiple options to fry their entrée, including sautéed, stir fried or deep fried. With multiple options presented to them, they will have to choose what's their best bet in order to secure their place in the competition to proceed.

As per the usual rule, the platform will wait on each floor for a few seconds before the chefs can grab the ingredients they need for the entrée. Given the past few weeks, viewers can expect any number of twists and turns throughout the process. Given that the Next Level Chef contestants are down to the final eight, they will be pushed to their limits in the upcoming challenge.

A preview clip of the episode teased a lot of drama within the one-hour time frame. If Chris' statement is anything to go by, "it's gonna get ugly." The contestants were also seen racing to the platform in the last two seconds to put up their plates and present them to their mentors. However, one contestant was seen dropping the plate, which ended up breaking, potentially sending the chef straight into the elimination round of the competition.

The previous episode of Next Level Chef saw chef Pilar winning the challenge and earning herself a time token. She can either choose to take an extra 10 minutes for herself in the upcoming challenge or take that amount of time away from a fellow contestant. Viewers will have to stay tuned to see what the contestant decides.

Based on last week's performance, chefs Tucker and Pilar will be cooking from the top floor, while Nuri and Omi will be cooking from the bottom. Mehreen, Tineke, Michelle, and Chris will be seen taking the middle floor.

Season 2 of Next Level Chef has been a pretty interesting watch so far. As the installment progresses, the remaining contestants will have to give their best to prove their mettle in the competition. Viewers will have to stay tuned to see who makes it all the way to the end.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode of Next Level Chef this Thursday, April 20, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Fox.

