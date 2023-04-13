Season 1 episode 13 of Night Court, titled Past Apps premiered on Tuesday, April 11, on NBC. Written by Brian Kratz and Josh Corey and directed by Betsy Thomas, the episode witnesses a court hearing where a tech entrepreneur named Brock makes an appearance to pitch his revolutionary app.

While most view the app as the basis for the next billion-dollar idea, Abby (Melissa Rauch) learns about the young CEO's fraudulent history. Her next move will make a huge mark in her life.

The official synopsis for episode 13 of Night Court states:

"A tech entrepreneur in court has Dan and the gang seeing a chance to get in on the ground floor of the next billion-dollar idea; Abby stumbles on the young CEO's history of fraud in a sealed file and must warn her friends without breaking the law."

Helmed by Reinhold Weege and Dan Rubin, Night Court is a revival of the popular sitcom of the same name, which premiered from 1984 to 1992. Alongside Rauch as Abby Stone, the show also stars Kapil Talwalkar as Neil, India de Beaufort as Olivia Moore, John Larroquette as Donna "Gurgs" Gurganous, and John Larroquette as Dan Fielding in primary roles.

Abby gears up to protect her courthouse gang from a potential scammer in season 1 episode 13 of Night Court

In season 1 episode 13 of NBC's Night Court, the court hears a case against John Ot, who interrupted a drag show. During the hearing, Brock, one of his character witnesses, testifies that John codes for his app before promoting the app in question as a revolutionary approach for people to connect.

Brock reveals that his app, Rrgd Mrrg ('arranged marriage' without the vowels), will pair each user with one ideal match. But as he starts to answer questions, Abby interrupts him. Later, Abby dismisses the Rrgd Mrrg app in the cafeteria, but Dan believes that it might be an excellent opportunity for investment.

In the meantime, Olivia looks up Brock online and determines that he will be her future husband while Neil attempts to utilize his app to establish that he and Abby belong together.

Later, Abby is in her chambers examining the data on Brock and John while on a video call with Rand when she learns that Brock was once convicted of fraud for scamming his investors. However, since the records of his fraud conviction are sealed, it's alright if she viewed them, but is not allowed to tell others about the discovery she just made.

Dan then tells Abby how much it would cost to invest in Brock's app and quickly assembles a group for buy-in at $50,000. He starts pitching app investments to the group but is interrupted by Abby, who discourages them, making sure she does not reveal the information she just uncovered. Dan, surprised by Abby's behavior, tracks her down to ask what's wrong.

Abby reveals what she knows about Brock's criminal past

Dan eventually learns the truth from Abby and continues to plan on investing with Brock without telling the group, which astounds and disappoints Abby. Dan then takes the group to the investors' party, but Abby also shows up with plans to introduce everyone to Esther, a victim of Brock's swindle.

Meanwhile, Olivia tries to talk to Brock and the two find common ground while using a Star Wars reference. Gurgs pitches her chair-share app to some of Brock’s potential investors.

Meanwhile, Dan convinces Esther about investing in Brock’s new app, claiming it's a guaranteed cash cow. Abby then receives a message that the files have now been unsealed, but Dan begs her not to make the information about Brock's past public. Abby, however, blurts it out for everyone to hear. Brock then asks Abby and the courthouse gang to leave, refusing to accept their investment in his company.

In the next scene of Night Court's episode 13, Abby is seen approaching Dan to check if he’s forgiven her, but he admits to having lost out on an opportunity because someone cared about him. Olivia then shows up and reveals that Mark Zuckerberg has purchased Brock's application for $2 billion.

Making amends with the group, Abby suggests a scheme to make money. She claims Neil is so distraught that he is unable to even look at her. Gurgs tells her that he is not upset with her because he loves her, leaving Abby stunned.

Night Court season 1 episode 13 premiered on NBC on April 11, 2023.

