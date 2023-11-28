Nike ACG Torre Mid WP “Pecan” shoes: Where to get, release date, price, and more details explored

Nike’s outdoor dedicated collection, Nike ACG, is getting ready to welcome a fresh colorway of the Nike ACG Torre Mid sneaker model in the “Pecan” ensemble. This latest iteration is combined with Olive Grey hues forming the underlays.

The Nike ACG Torre Mid WP “Pecan” sneakers are all set to hit the shelves on December 5, 2023. These shoes will be labeled with a retail price tag of $150 per pair. They will be traded via Nike’s SNKRS app, alongside its connected retail partners.

Nike ACG Torre Mid WP “Pecan” shoes are coupled with Olive Grey hues

Among the most highly desired products of outdoor and every-weather clothing and footwear, Nike's "All Conditions Gear" (ACG) line, which is heavily utilitarian in nature, has contributed to some of the items with the greatest demand.

Soon, for the upcoming Holiday 2023 season, the Torre Mid Waterproof style will be available in the "Pecan" colorway.

In preparation for the impending arrival of cooler weather, Nike has released the Nike ACG Torre Mid WP "Pecan" shoe, which will serve you well on upcoming winter treks around downtown or on snowy commutes.

Even in damp or rainy conditions, your feet will stay dry thanks to the water-repellent material on the shoe's outer layer. The "Pecan" brown color has been employed extensively across the hairy suede layering, whereas the "Olive Grey" color is used to immerse the mesh foundation.

The "ACG" marking on the back and the hiking-inspired laces both feature prominent touches of "Red Plum," which contrast with one another.

The description of the upcoming ACG Torre Mid “Pecan” variant on the SNKRS app reads,

“Out of the archives, into the wild. After decades of exploration in forests and mountainous terrain, the beloved ACG hiker from '95 is back for more—and just like Dad's dusty old crag-chasers, it comes dressed for adventure."

The design elements are highlighted by Team Swoosh as,

"In the waterproof upper, shaggy Pecan suede pairs with Olive Grey textiles. Red Plum accents bring retro appeal to the branding and heel pull. Hefty tread brings the grip, and a weather-ready design helps you get out there—no matter when the outdoors decides to call your name.”

It is important to keep an eye out for the Nike ACG Torre Mid WP "Pecan" sneakers, which are scheduled to become available within the next few days.

Those individuals who are certain that they will buy these shoes in all blue are strongly encouraged to keep a close eye on the Swoosh website or use the SNKRS app in order to get timely updates regarding the arrival of these shoes.

In addition to the aforementioned “Pecan” colorway, the Swoosh brand will also offer another “Burnt Sienna” colorway of the ACG Torre Mid WP sneaker style.

These outdoor-friendly sneakers are also slated to drop on December 5, 2023. They will also be purchasable from the online as well as offline sites of Nike, the SNKRS app, and other affiliated sellers. Each pair will be sold for $150.

Two more colorways of the stated model, namely "Olive Grey" and "Khaki," will also be offered in the coming weeks. Sneakerheads will have to wait for their launch details.