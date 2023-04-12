Nike "Air Dunkin" custom in donut colors go viral, internet loses it: "It needs to be a real sneaker collaboration"

Nike, the Beaverton, Oregon-based sportswear giant, has increased its value and offering a lot over the years. This incredible journey has led for multiple sneakerheads being interested in designing their own shoe and studying sneaker desigining. One such duo was recently hired by the beloved Dunkin' Donuts label.

Sneaker designer and artists Andrew Chiou and Ant Kai were selected to dress the Dunk sneaker model in two makeovers. The duo created a one-of-a-kind makeover of Dunk Low and Dunk High.

In an interview with Good Morning America, a rep from the Dunkin' label confirmed that the artists were infact commissioned by the Massachusetts-based coffee chain.

The sneaker makeover was quick to gain attention of sneakerheads and left them amazed. Many sneakerheads wanted the shoe to be an actual collab and wished they could het hands on a pair.

Fans' reaction to newly revealed custom-made Nike "Air Dunkin" sneakers

Matt Damon's and Ben Affleck’s new hit, the Air movie was premiered to the public on April 5, 2023. To honor the release of the movie, the Massachusetts-based coffee chain commissioned artists Ant Kai and Andrew Chiou to release two customized styles of Nike.

The two-piece sneaker pack features a Jordan and a Dunk sneaker makeover for the film's promotional event and the Dunkin' Joy Foundation Northeast Gala. The actor-director, Affleck has a longtime love affair with Dunkin' Donuts.

Other than Ben Affleck, many other fans are infatuated with the Dunkin' Donuts franchise. Under the customised sneakers pics posted by the Instagram page of the artists, many fans commented wishing for the collab to be real.

Most of the fans asked for the sneakers to be on retail, which might not be possible as of now. The collaborative sneaker pack features one-of-a-kind Dunk Low and Air Jordan 1 High makeover.

While a few fans were biased towards low, others vouched for high-tops. Either way, both the sneaker makeup received positive comments from fans and consumers.

More about newly revealed Nike Air Dunkin' sneaker collection

Artist Chiou posted the first pics of the sneaker pack. In the caption, he revealed that the Air Jordan 1 "Air Dunkin" sneakers were designed by him. He said that the design of the shoe is inspired by a mixture of Easter eggs, donuts and coffee.

AJ1 high-top sneaker comes clad in a mix of neutral cream and brown hues across the upper, with the pops of light pink and orange reimagining the Dunkin' brand's colors. Branding details are altered, with "Air Jordan" being replaced by the "Air Dunkin" lettering logo instead.

Kai added that the Dunk Low sneaker makeover is his creation and said that the brand's coffee and donuts inspire the pair. Both the one-of-a-kind sneakers won't be seeing a public release, but they will be released via an auction in the upcoming Joy in Childhood Foundation Northeast Gala.

The proceeds from the auction will be directed towards supported charities of the Dunkin' franchise.

