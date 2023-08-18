Nike Air Flight ’89 “Brigade Blue” shoes: Everything we know so far

The Swoosh brand has been reviving various classic models of its catalog that were away from the market for the last few years, and one of them is the Nike Air Flight ‘89 silhouette. This model was reintroduced to the sneaker scene last year, and since then, we have witnessed both new colorways and restocks of previously released iterations. And the most recent addition to this collection will be the “Brigade Blue” colorway of the model, which was last seen in 2015.

Although the launch date of the recently surfaced Nike Air Flight ‘89 “Brigade Blue” shoes is kept under wraps by the shoe label, they are expected to be launched sometime in the coming weeks of 2023. Those curious to buy these classic sneaker designs can find them on Nike’s offline as well as online locations, alongside its SNKRS app and a couple of other connected retail marketplaces. Stay tuned for the official price details for this colorway.

Nike Air Flight ’89 “Brigade Blue” shoes are complemented with white and black hues

The Nike Air Flight '89 eventually came back at the end of 2022 after a hiatus of two years. Even though there have only been a few releases of the model since then, interest does seem to be growing in anticipation of the fall fashion season. The Nike Air Flight '89 will be returning to previous iterations in addition to debuting numerous brand-new colorways, starting with the "Brigade Blue" model that first appeared in 2015.

This pair starts with a white leather foundation that matches the midsole as well as the lace unit next to it, making them nearly identical to their eight-year-old predecessor. So "Dark Obsidian" covers the medial and lateral Swoosh, whereas "Brigade Blue" draws attention to many of the surrounding details, such as the speckled foxing along with the Nike Air logo stitched on the heel.

The Swoosh has a history of incorporating features from its greatest and most well-liked sneakers into subsequent designs. The Air Flight '89 sneaker design was greatly influenced by the Air Jordan 4, as you will discover if you have closely examined that shoe. The midsole and sole unit of the Air Flight '89 are a perfect match for those of the Air Jordan 4. The Air Flight '89 was actually intended for NBA legend Michael Jordan until Tinker Hatfield, a famed shoe designer, made a few adjustments.

While Jordan and his team sported the Air Jordan 4, the remaining players in the league, particularly the athletes who were sponsored by Nike, wore the Flight '89. Athletes like Reggie Miller, Chris Mullin, and even Scottie Pippen, MJ's running mate, were spotted playing hard in these sneakers on the floor. The Flight '89 was one of Nike's top models at the time, definitely excellent enough to keep the aforementioned talents rooted for some of the best the NBA had to offer.

The Flight '89, which was introduced in 1989, was a unique design in large part because it was the final model to mimic the Air Jordan sneaker's style. At this point, the Air Jordan footwear line established itself as a distinct entity, striking its own path and venturing into previously unexplored basketball sneaker space.

Be on the lookout for the upcoming Nike Air Flight ‘89 “Brigade Blue” sneakers that will be accessible in the coming weeks of 2023. You can sign up on Swoosh’s page or use the SNKRS app to get timely alerts on the launch of these footwear pieces.