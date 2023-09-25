Nike Air Flight Huarache “Photon Dust Gym Red” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike Inc. recently started emphasizing some of its vintage models, which have been away from the spotlight lately, and one of them is the iconic Nike Air Flight Huarache. For the next intriguing colorway, the Swoosh label's design team dressed the stated model in a "Photon Dust Gym Red" ensemble. This colorway is beautifully detailed, with bold black accents all over.

The Nike Air Flight Huarache “Photon Dust Gym Red” colorway will supposedly enter the footwear scene sometime during Spring 2024, as reported by Sole Retriever. The exact release dates are being kept under wraps by the shoe company. These sneakers will be offered with a selling price label of $125 per pair.

Curious buyers can check out Nike’s online as well as in-store locations and its SNRKS app to get their hands on these sneakers, alongside a few other partnering marketplaces.

Nike Air Flight Huarache “Photon Dust Gym Red” shoes are highlighted with bold black details on the top

Here's another look at the upcoming sneaker (Image via Nike)

The Nike Air Flight Huarache has come a long way since its days as a basketball shoe, when it was first introduced, to become one of the most preferred options for casual wear on the street. The stylish new offerings of this year, including the trendy "Reverse Mocha" and the timeless "Lakers Away," have only contributed to the curiosity for what is to come in the future. Now fast forward to the spring of 2024, when Nike intends to release the "Photon Dust Gym Red" variation.

Historical and contemporary flair come together in the new Nike Air Flight Huarache in the Photon Dust Gym Red colorway. Neoprene, mesh, canvas, and premium leather are the four primary components that make up its top, which predominately takes on the appearance of the gentle photon dust shade.

The basketball shoe has a dramatic appeal thanks to the creative use of black and red all over. The color black elegantly wraps around the neoprene bootie, the ankle collar, and the sturdy TPU heel counter.

Take a closer look at the uppers of the shoe (Image via Nike)

On the other hand, lively colors like red breathe life into the sockliner and eventually render their presence known by way of the midfoot panel. The Nike swoosh logo is printed in white on the heel of the shoe's red spine.

A sail foam midsole is placed on top of an outer sole unit that is tri-colored and features red, grey, and sail. This helps to pull the aesthetic together.

For the unacquainted, the Air Flight Huarache model was not created by one but two of the legendary sneaker designers, Tinker Hatfield and Eric Avar. The Swoosh label underlines the historical background of its beloved Huarache designs in the following manner:

“The Nike Air Huarache released in 1991. Footwear designer Tinker Hatfield wanted to combine the fit of neoprene waterski boots with the functionality of South American sandals. The instant hit found its way to basketball courts and then the streets, where it earned its status as an icon.”

Be on the lookout for the brand-new Nike Air Flight Huarache "Photon Dust Gym Red" sneakers, which are scheduled to be on sale in the following year. Those who are concerned that they won't be able to see the launch can get frequent notifications by downloading the SNKRS app and logging in to the official Nike website.