Nike Air Foamposite One's most notable feature is its seamless Foamposite upper, which provides a unique and futuristic look. The Foamposite material is also known for its durability and ability to mold the wearer's feet over time. The Nike sneaker model has since become a cult classic among sneaker enthusiasts and has been released in numerous colorways and collaborations over the years.

This summer 2023, the sneaker brand will release a rendition of the sneaker model in metallic red. As per various leaks from sneaker outlets, it can be expected that the sneaker pair will come public on June 16, 2023, and will retail for $230.

The new Air Foamposite One "Metallic Red" sneakers will be available via the Nike store, the SNKRS app, and other selected sneaker retailers.

Nike will drop the Air Foamposite One "Metallic Red" sneakers in men's sizes

The eyestays are covered in smooth black leather panels, and the "1 Cent" emblem from Penny Hardaway is embroidered on cushioned heel tabs and tongue tabs respectively.

In addition, these shoes have striped pull tabs that are fastened on the tongue, and they have double-stacked heels. The design is finished off with frosty outsoles that have a semi-translucent appearance and are fastened with carbon fiber plates in black.

A closer look to Air Foamposite One "Metallic Red" sneakers (Image via Nike)

The Nike Air Foamposite One is a basketball sneaker that was first released in 1997. Designed by Eric Avar, the shoe was originally created by NBA star Penny Hardaway, who wore it during the 1997 NBA Playoffs.

The model is known for its distinctive and innovative design features. The Foamposite material is a synthetic molded foam that creates a seamless and durable upper. The shoe features Zoom Air technology in the sole, which provides responsive cushioning and a comfortable ride.

A carbon fiber shank in the midsole provides extra stability and support. The outsole features a herringbone pattern for traction and grip on the court. The Foamposite material provides a unique and futuristic look that sets the shoe apart from other basketball sneakers.

While talking about the rich history of Air Foamposite, The Basement said:

"The Air Foamposite 1’s design was super futuristic. A chunky silhouette paired with a shiny blue upper didn’t exactly resonate with sneakerheads at the time though, the avant-garde nature of the silhouette coupled with the $180 price point making Foamposite adoption slow, especially when a pair of the highly-favoured Jordan 1s were retailing for $150 around the same time."

Air Foamposite One "Metallic Red" sneakers side profiles (Image via Nike)

Sneakerheads have a special love for the Nike Air Foamposite One due to its unique design, technological features, and limited edition releases. The Foamposite material used in the shoe's upper gives it a distinct look that sets it apart from other basketball sneakers, and the durability of the material also makes the shoe stand up well over time.

Nike has also released numerous limited-edition colorways and collaborations over the years. This has only added to the shoe's desirability among sneaker enthusiasts. It can be expected that the upcoming Air Foamposite One will also win the hearts of sneakerheads, when it potentially releases on June 16, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes