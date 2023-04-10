Nike Air Force 1 High Sculpt "Violet Dust/Rush Fuchsia" sneakers: Price and more details explored

The Nike Air Force 1 High Sculpt is a modified version of the iconic Air Force 1 sneaker. Nike removed the ankle strap and streamlined the collar for a sleeker look and it features a combination of suede and pebbled leather, while the Air Force 1 sole still has embedded Nike Air technology.

The sneakers have been released in various colorways, including a "Team Gold" two-toned version and a "White/Green" version. The Air Force 1 High Sculpt was first released in 2022, which marked the 40th anniversary of the Air Force 1.

A few days ago, the first look of Air Force 1 High Sculpt dressed in Violet Dust/Rush Fuchsia surfaced on the internet. The sneaker label didn't announce the release date. The pair will be available for $140 via the Nike store and the SNKRS app.

Nike Air Force 1 High Sculpt "Violet Dust/Rush Fuchsia" sneakers will drop in women's sizes

Side profiles of AF 1 High Sculpt "Violet Dust/Rush Fuchsia" sneakers (Image via SN)

Although the most recent iteration of the Bruce Kilgore styling has only been in circulation for some time now, the Beaverton brand has not stopped incorporating colorful neutrals into the design of its silhouettes.

An example of this can be seen here in the form of near-clad constituents across the shoe's tumbled upper leather, tongue design, and shoelaces.

The Off-White midsole is a nice touch, but the "Violet Dust" leather heel counter as well as nylon sock lining and lateral tongue side are where the true indulgence lies. The swoosh-sized piece of "Rush Fuchsia" leather left behind by the cut-out Swoosh collects the subdued purple throughout its tread beneath.

Nike Air Force 1 High Sculpt is a women's shoe from Nike's Air Force 1 collection and features a unique design with sculpted heels and a high-top silhouette that offers both style and comfort.

Over the years, Nike has released many different versions of the Air Force 1, including high-top and low-top versions, as well as various colorways and materials. In 2010, Nike introduced the Air Force 1 High Sculpt, a women's shoe that combined the classic Air Force 1 silhouette with a sculpted heel.

AF 1 High Sculpt "Violet Dust/Rush Fuchsia" sneakers (Image via SN)

The Nike AF 1 High Sculpt features a unique design with a high-top silhouette that provides support and protection for the ankle. The sculpted heel adds a touch of femininity to the shoe, while also providing additional support and stability.

Since its release, the Nike Air Force 1 High Sculpt has become a popular shoe among women who are looking for a comfortable and stylish shoe that can be worn for a variety of occasions.

The shoe is available in a variety of colors and materials, including leather, suede, and canvas, making it easy to find a pair that matches the personal style.

Keep tabs on for Nike to know the official release date for the new upcoming pair.

