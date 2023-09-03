Nike Air Force 1 Low Athletic Department "Light Orewood Brown" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike has been inundating the sneaker industry with eye-catching and robust makeovers of its legendary Nike Air Force 1 silhouette. The Athletic Department's "Light Orewood Brown" variant is the most recent one in the brand's line of releases. This variant is dressed in the Light Orewood Brown/Sail-Coconut Milk-Deep Jungle-Gold Suede palette.

The newly revealed Nike Air Force 1 Athletic Department "Light Orewood Brown" sneakers will supposedly enter the footwear market sometime during October 2023, as reported by Sole Retriever. It's important to note that the official launch date is still pending confirmation from the shoe company. These muted low-tops will be available in men's sizing options with a fixed price tag of $135 for each pair.

Curious buyers and other Nike enthusiasts can easily find these sneakers online as well as at the physical locations of Nike, the authorized SNKRS app, and a slew of linked retail shops following their release.

Nike Air Force 1 Low Athletic Department "Light Orewood Brown" shoes feature a mix of Sail, Coconut Milk, and Gold Suede

Since it was first released in 1982, the Nike Air Force 1 Low has amassed a significant amount of work. A fast forward to the year 2023 shows that the brand is still succeeding in appealing sneaker fans with new product drops of this 40-year-old sneaker model. Various styles of Air Force 1 Low, including "EMB," "Athletic Department," "Gingham," "Ready, Play," and more, have impressed AF1 aficionados in the past few months of 2023.

Another version of the AF1 Low is going to be a part of the model's "Athletic Department" collection. This Athletic Department lineup already includes a number of other Nike's historic shoe styles, like the Dunk Low and Air Max 1. The new "Light Orewood Brown" colorway of AF1 Low is poised to make waves and is a fantastic fit for the autumn color palette.

This variant of the Nike Air Force 1 Low is unique in comparison to the typical offerings. The footwear has been painted in a shade of light orewood brown that emanates a classic allure thanks to the thick and luxurious suede that envelops it. The overall appearance is further elevated by details such as cream-colored lace fasteners and a tongue flap, as well as a white leather sockliner, characteristic Swoosh, and heel counter.

Both the tongue flap and the heel area include the blue Nike Air labeling, which coordinates nicely with the Athletic Department emblem that is located on the insole. However, what truly sets this release apart from others is the presence of vintage details, such as visible foam on the sockliner as well as a rough edge on the leather Swoosh.

A sail midsole plus a light orewood brown rubber outer sole unit work together to create an ergonomic fit for the wearer's foot.

Nike's site also outlines the Air Force 1's glorious history and advancement in the following words,

"Debuting in 1982 as a basketball must-have, the Air Force 1 came into its own in the '90s. The clean look of the classic white-on-white AF1 was endorsed from the basketball courts to the block and beyond."

It continues,

"Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 has become an iconic sneaker around the globe. And with over 2000 iterations of this staple, its impact on fashion, music, and sneaker culture can’t be denied."

Add the new Nike Air Force 1 Low Athletic Department "Light Orewood Brown" sneakers to your watchlist that will be released later this year.