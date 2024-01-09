Nike Air Force 1 Low “Black/White” shoes (2024): Where to get, release date, price, and more details explored

The Nike Air Force 1 Low is gearing up to launch in a chic “Black/White” outfit. These pairs will be made with superior leather panels. The Nike Air Force 1 Low “Black/White” shoes are all set to enter the footwear scene on January 16th, 2024.

These shoes will be offered via Nike’s SNKRS app and a few of its affiliated retail merchants, both online and offline. They are marked with a selling price label of $155 for each pair.

Nike Air Force 1 Low “Black/White” shoes feature bold black underlays

Here's another look at the upcoming Nike Air Force 1 Low sneakers (Image via Nike SNKRS)

The classic color scheme of Black/White will again appear on the Nike Air Force 1 Low model for January this year. The shoe is entirely composed of premium leather overlays. The pair is predominantly black, which is accentuated with hits of crisp white tones on the top.

Similar mudguards surround the black perforated toe caps. These bold black hues flow all over the tongue flaps and eyestays, which are further intensified with comparable lace fasteners. The tongue flap is embellished with white branding tags that prominently display Nike Air marking in black.

These white accents then appear on the laterals as characteristic Swoosh, sitting over the black midfoot areas. On the rear side, the heel counters are also covered in identical white leather overlays. These heel counters boast branding marks in black.

Furthermore, the inner linings and insoles are also done in black hues and highlighted with white branding marks. Rounding out the shoes are the sole units that are once again coated in black for a uniform finish to the footwear.

The description of these “Black/White” colorway of Nike Air Force 1 Low shoe on the brand’s website reads:

“From its '82 hoops origins, the AF1 still goes hard in the paint. This iteration is crafted with premium Black leather and crisp White leather highlights on the heel tab, Swoosh panels and branding—creating a clean and pristine look. The legendary Nike Air cushioning in the midsole is painted Black for a uniform finish.”

The SNRKS app further summarizes the heritage of this sneaker model as:

“Introduced in 1982, the Air Force 1 redefined basketball footwear from the hardwood to the blacktop. It was the first basketball sneaker to house Nike Air, but its innovative nature has since taken a backseat to its status as a street icon.”

Mark your calendars for the upcoming Nike Air Force 1 “Black White” sneakers that will be accessible in the next few days. Those particular to get their hands on these two-toned sneakers are urged to get the SNKRS app for timely alerts on their arrival.

In addition to the abovementioned black colorway, the Swoosh label has also created another black iteration of the Nike Air Force 1 Low LX (premium) version. This luxurious sneaker design is decked in a "Black/Red Stardust" palette.

These shoes are predicted to be sold sometime during the coming weeks of 2024, with a price tag of $135 for each pair. They will be traded via the online as well as digital stores of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a few other linked merchants.