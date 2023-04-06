Nike Air Force 1 Low Premium “Blue Tint” sneakers: Release date, price and more details explored

Step into the world of sneaker culture with the iconic Nike Air Force 1 Low. Named after the presidential plane, the shoe has been soaring high since its debut in 1982.

With its sleek design and comfortable fit, the Air Force 1 Low has become a staple in the sneaker community. From its five different styles to its unique colorways, it has something for everyone.

Join the ranks of sneakerheads and experience the history and innovation of the Nike Air Force 1 Low.

The sneaker brand recently released the first look of the AF 1 Low Premium "Oil Green" and "Gingham". The brand has now released the first look of another AF 1 Low Premium model dressed in "Blue Tint".

As per various sneaker outlets like Kicks on Fire, the silhouette is set to drop on October 1st, 2023. However, the official release date can be changed, so stay tuned for the release date. The pair will be available via the Nike store, the SNKRS app and other selected sneaker retailers for $130.

The Nike Air Force 1 Low Premium “Blue Tint” sneakers will drop during Fall 2023

The new pair have been given a refined makeover of matte suede panels and blue tinted Swooshes added to the design. The AF 1 Low lace dubraes and improving the appearance of Nike Air designs that run over the heel and tongue tabs are two examples of outside branding embellishments.

The style is finished off with insoles that are a light blue color and sole units that have a light speckle pattern. The Air Force 1 Low silhouette has been left unaltered, but the pairs have been updated with premium materials, the effects of which should become more apparent after longer use.

About the Air Force 1 heritage, Nike said:

"Introduced in 1982, the Air Force 1 redefined basketball footwear from the hardwood to the blacktop. It was the first basketball sneaker to house Nike Air, but its innovative nature has since taken a backseat to its status as a street icon."

The Nike Air Force 1 Low Premium is a true icon in the world of sneakers. With its sleek design, durable materials, and customizable features, this shoe has become a staple in the sneaker community. The shoe is available in a variety of color options, allowing anyone to choose the one that best matches their style.

Air Force 1 Low Premium features a premium leather upper that gives the shoe a durable and stylish look. It has a classic low-cut design that has been popular for years.

This design gives the shoe a sleek and timeless look. It has perforations on the toe box and side panels that provide ventilation, keeping the feet cool and comfortable. Its deep-rooted heritage and innovative looks have made it a standard of global streetwear, effortlessly imbuing the wardrobes of millions around the world.

As the Air Force 1 approaches its 40th anniversary, it remains one of the most prolific sneaker designs in history, with new interpretations and colorways being created to this day.

