Nike Air Force 1 Low “Quadruple Swoosh White” shoes: Where to buy, price, and more details explored 

Throughout 2022, Nike marked the 40th anniversary of the enduring Air Force 1 design. Now that 2023 has arrived, the swoosh company is carrying on the bandwagon by releasing more colors for the model.

The "Quadruple Swoosh White" is the most recent Air Force 1 makeover to be seen on the low-top sneaker style, and was initially seen on the swoosh label.

Sometime in 2023, men's sizes of the Nike Air Force 1 Low Quadruple Swoosh White will go on sale for $110. It is expected to be released at Nike, the SNKRS app, and a few more online and physical stores.

Nike Air Force 1 Low “Quadruple Swoosh White” shoes are embellished with colorful swooshes all over

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Air Force 1 Low Quadruple Swoosh White (Image via Sportskeeda)

Phil Knight decided to approach Carolyn Davidson, a student of graphic design at Portland State University at the time, with a proposal in 1971. The former recruited the latter to create a brand new logo for his line of athletic shoes.

Knight didn't know precisely what he wanted, but he was certain that it had to have "something to do with movement," and the final outcome became the internationally acclaimed Swoosh that we now know.

It is regarded by many as one of the most recognizable brand symbols ever and has been on several Nike products for the past 50 years. Others, like the recently launched Nike Air Force 1 Low Quadruple Swoosh "White", can't get enough of them. Some items just have one or two swooshes.

tensolesdown @tensolesdown Nike Overloads The Air Force 1 Low With Quadruple Swoosh Logos: The 41st year of the Air Force 1 Low is continuing a… Follow @tensolesdown Nike Overloads The Air Force 1 Low With Quadruple Swoosh Logos: The 41st year of the Air Force 1 Low is continuing a… Follow @tensolesdown https://t.co/CPfQlxb2IJ

The brand explains the emergence and development of the Air Force 1 design as follows on its official website:

“Debuting in 1982 as a basketball must-have, the Air Force 1 came into its own in the '90s. The clean look of the classic white-on-white AF1 was endorsed from the basketball courts to the block and beyond. Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 has become an iconic sneaker around the globe. And with over 2000 iterations of this staple, its impact on fashion, music and sneaker culture can’t be denied.”

The Air Force 1 Low appears to be yet another classic spinoff, but upon closer investigation, you'll discover that there is much more to this shoe than first meets the eye.

These sneakers are some of the most comfy on the market because of their sleek white leather construction all across and vents throughout the toe box that ensures the optimum ventilation experience, as well as the Air midsole underneath.

Take a closer look at the heel counters of the sneakers (Image via Nike)

This shoe wouldn't be complete without mentioning the triple Swooshes that protrude through the medial and lateral side panels, as well as the tongue tag and heel badge that displays the "Nike Air" insignia. A navy one with a blazing red representation overlaid on top and a glittering silver outline is the first one in the collection.

Just above it all, the Oregon business has additionally stitched a baby blue counterpart as if that weren't enough.

Spring 2023 is the anticipated time frame for the revised Nike Air Force 1 Low "Quadruple Swoosh White" shoes. To learn more about the release dates of the stated stunning colorway, fans of Swoosh and other potential consumers can enroll on Swoosh's online webpage or the SNKRS app.

Poll : 0 votes