Nike Air Force 1 Low “Since ’82” sneakers: Everything we know so far

Nike Air Force 1 Low is a popular sneaker that has become an iconic part of sneaker culture since its release in 1982. While reminiscing about the first launch of the model, the label will soon release Air Force 1 Low “Since ’82” sneakers.

It has been 41 years since Air Force 1 Low first came into the sneakerhead community, and to date, it has been one of their favorite pairs of sneakers. The silhouette will be dressed in summit white and metallic silver, according to the only look that has been revealed so far.

The label did not announce the new model's official release date or pricing. The pair will most likely arrive in the summer of 2023. To stay up-to-date, follow Nike's official website and SNKR's app.

Nike Air Force 1 Low “Since ’82” sneakers will exclusively retail in men's sizes

Air Force 1 Low “Since ’82” sneakers will exclusively retail in men's sizes (Image via Sportskeeda)

The eye-catching "Since 82" typeface will be shown as an all-over pattern in the latest iteration of the iconic Air Force 1 Low. The silver metallic coating will cover the swoosh.

The brand chose to deboss the pattern onto the Summit White suede upper rather than print the text on the shoe's outside, producing a style reminiscent of the monogram design found on the Louis Vuitton x Air Force 1 Low.

For sneakerheads who are huge fans of white Nike models, this new release would be the perfect pair of shoes for their wardrobe refreshments.

The Air Force 1 was created by Nike designer Bruce Kilgore, who drew inspiration from hiking boots and basketball shoes to create a unique design that combined both style and performance.

The Air Force 1 was originally designed to be a high-top basketball shoe, but Nike soon released a low-top version to cater to a larger audience. Due to its stylish appearance and comfortable fit, the low-top Air Force 1 soon gained popularity among hip-hop artists and fashion enthusiasts, in addition to basketball players.

One of the most distinctive features of the Air Force 1 is its thick rubber sole, which provides excellent traction and durability. The shoe also features a perforated toe box and leather uppers to its iconic look.

Nike has launched numerous variations of the Air Force 1 Low over the years, working with well-known designers and artists like Virgil Abloh and Travis Scott. The Air Force 1 has become a cultural icon and is considered one of the most important sneakers in sneaker history.

Today, Air Force 1 Low remains a popular choice among sneaker enthusiasts and continues to be a staple in the sneaker industry. Whether you're a basketball player, a fashion enthusiast, or simply someone who appreciates a comfortable and stylish shoe, the Air Force 1 Low is a timeless classic that is sure to impress.

Basketball players, fashionistas, and sneaker collectors all favor the shoe because of its distinctive design, which combines both fashion and performance.

As Nike continues to release new iterations of this classic shoe, Air Force 1 Low will undoubtedly continue to be an important part of sneaker culture for many years to come. With its timeless style, the Air Force 1 Low “Since ’82” sneakers are sure to be a hit with any sneakerhead.

Poll : 0 votes