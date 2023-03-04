Nike Air Force 1 Low "Clownfish" sneakers: Price and everything we know so far

After getting a glimpse at Nike Dunk Low "Spider-Man" colorway for grade schoolers, a cute version of the Finding Nemo-themed Air Force 1 Low for toddlers and preschoolers has now surfaced on the internet. Dressed in a color scheme of Vivid Orange/Summit White/Gridiron-University Blue, Air Force 1 Low "Clownfish" sneakers are ready to refresh the wardrobe of the little sneakerheads.

As per the leaks, it can be expected that this cute model will officially be released in the summer of 2023. However, the label is yet to announce any official release date of the shoes. The price tag for Air Force 1 Low "Clownfish" sneakers will be priced at $75 for preschoolers and $60 for toddlers.

Nike Air Force 1 Low "Finding Nemo" sneakers exclusively for toddlers and preschoolers

Nike has a long history of releasing special themed sneakers for kids. These shoe releases often coincide with major events or holidays, such as Easter, Halloween, or Christmas, and typically feature unique colorways and designs that are specific to the occasion.

One of Nike's earliest special-themed sneaker releases for kids was the "Air Jordan Easter Collection" in 2005. This collection included three different colorways of the Air Jordan XIX sneaker, each featuring pastel colors and an embossed Easter egg on the heel.

Since then, Nike has continued to release special-themed sneakers for kids on a regular basis. Some notable releases include the "Trick or Treat" collection for Halloween, featuring spooky designs and glow-in-the-dark accents, and the "Christmas" collection with festive colors and snowflake graphics.

These special themed sneaker releases have become increasingly popular among sneaker collectors and enthusiasts, and they often sell out quickly upon release. The label's commitment to creating unique and exciting designs for kids has helped make the brand a favorite among young sneakerheads worldwide.

The Swoosh brand uses high-quality materials and advanced technology to create sneakers that are comfortable and supportive for kids. Additionally, the sportswear label's cushioning and lightweight materials make it easy for kids to run, jump, and play without feeling weighed down.

Moreover, Nike is also known for releasing limited edition themed-sneakers that are highly sought after by collectors and enthusiasts like Marvel Avengers and Spider-Man. Kids are drawn to these special releases because they are rare and exclusive, making them feel unique and special. As such, Pixar's Finding Nemo makes yet another popular choice among kids, as they show an active interest in collecting items featuring Marlin, Dory, Nemo, etc.

Despite not being an official collaboration between Nike and Pixar, the unreleased sneaker instantly brings to mind the popular character from the 2003 Pixar film. Air Force Low has always enjoyed incredible popularity among sneakerheads, while the Finding Nemo movie has always been a fan-favorite among kids and adults. Associated with these two amazing connections, the sneaker label will now introduce this Air Force 1 Low model.

Vivid Orange leather panels have beautifully covered the Summit White base of the "Clownfish" sneakers across the heel, lacing system, and the toebox. Sporting an ocean-inspired esthetic, the tongue of the sneakers is adorned with a group of fish replete with air bubbles around. Lastly, a sharp swoosh streaks across the medial and lateral sides of the sneakers - a motif that continues down the Air Midsole.

The brand is back to impressing the little sneakerheads community with its exclusive kids' releases, and soon Air Force 1 Low "Clownfish" sneakers will be on the market to become one of their favorite pairs.

