Nike Air Max 90 x Doernbecher sneakers: Where to buy and more explored

Nike is once again reuniting with their annual partner OHSU Doernbecher Children's Hospital to launch an apparel, accessories, and footwear line. The latest collaboration between the duo, dubbed the Freestyle XVIII has been designed by six children who are patients at the hospital, in collaboration with the swoosh label's team.

One of the kids involved in the project is Emerson Harrell. For the new release, the 15-year-old has designed the Air Max 90 sneaker, a zip-up hoodie, and a cap in collaboration with the the swoosh label's team.

An official release date for the Nike Air Max 90 x Emerson Harrell x Doernbecher sneakers hasn't been announced by the swoosh label yet. However, according to the label, the pair will be released in 2023 via Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers. Proceeds from the release will go to the OHSU Doernbecher Children's hospital.

The upcoming Nike Air Max 90 x Emerson Harrell x Doernbecher sneakers features a light blue color palette

The upcoming Nike Air Max 90 x Emerson Harrell x Doernbecher sneakers will be launched as a part of the Freestyle XVIII collection (Image via Sportskeeda)

Nike and the OHSU Doernbecher Children's Hospital began their partnership back in 2004 and have raised nearly $31 million since then.

The Freestyle collection brings the patient's vision and story to life, and this year's lineup includes Air Jordan 1, Air Max 90, Air Presto, Zoom Vomero 5, Air Huarache, and Air Foamposite One.

Each silhouette was designed by a patient at the children's hospital in collaboration with the swoosh label's team over a duration of nine months. One of these kids is Emerson Harrell, who decided to put a playful spin on the classic Air Max 90 sneaker.

JustFreshKicks @JustFreshKicks Official Look at Emerson Harrell's Nike Air Max 90 "Doernbecher" 🥶 Official Look at Emerson Harrell's Nike Air Max 90 "Doernbecher" 🥶 https://t.co/sH7LJU69XU

The Air Max 90 debuted in 1990 as the third silhouette from Air Max line. It became popular due to its "Dad-shoe" aesthetic. The official swoosh label site introduces the Air Max 90 and its success story as follows:

"The 90s were a turning point in culture—art, music, fashion and sneakers. The Air Max was at the forefront of the movement. With even more exposed Air cushioning and a bold new color, its revolutionized design helped the first 90 take on a life of its own. "

Through the latest Air Max 90, Emerson Harrell has shared his early investment goals. The upper comes clad in a lightened blue color palette, contrasted with the Tuscon-associated navy overlays placed upon the quarter and tongue construct.

Other colors are added to the mix with white on the rippled base layer and a greyscale hue brushed upon the ridged quarter panels, Air Max branding, and midsoles.

A Powder Blue color can be seen on the nubuck panels, which feature the "BEARDOWN" lettering and lace aglets. The silhouette also features an "E$" lettering upon the tongue and heel logos, which are inspired by Sherwood. The look is finished off with swoosh logos clad in paisley prints.

The sneakers are rumored to be released in 2023 via Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers.

Poll : 0 votes