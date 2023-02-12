Nike Air Jordan 1 Mid "Mini Lux" sneakers: Where to buy, price, and more explored

Basketball sneakers were first popularized by Nike and Michael Jordan's co-owned companies, and as a result, they have established an undeniable presence in the sneaker industry. For almost four decades, the duo's co-owned Air Jordan shoe lineage has ruled over the hearts of sneakerheads and is still growing at an enormous rate.

As Michael Jordan's eponymous label approaches its 40th anniversary, the brand continues to emphasize its debut Air Jordan 1 sneaker model. More makeovers will continue for the silhouette in 2023, and the latest to surface is the Air Jordan 1 Mid "Mini Lux," which will be released in kid's size.

The official release date for the Nike Air Jordan 1 Mid "Mini Lux" hasn't been announced by the swoosh label, however, according to the media outlet Sole Retriever, the sneaker colorway will be released on the official e-commerce site of Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers in Fall 2023.

Nike Air Jordan 1 Mid "Mini Lux" sneakers will be released exclusively in kids' sizes

The upcoming Nike Air Jordan 1 Mid "Mini Lux" sneakers will be released exclusively in kids' sizes

The lifetime deal between NBA legend Michael Jordan and the swoosh label led to a great change in not only the sneaker world but also basketball and fashion spheres. The duo kick-started their Air Jordan sneaker lineage in 1985 as they launched "Bred," which broke the norms of the basketball world.

The duo can be credited with linking the fashion and sneaker worlds with the basketball court, and their Air Jordan 1 sneaker model is one of the most popular models to do so. The official swoosh label's site introduces the Air Jordan 1 sneaker model and its legacy:

"Since his game-winning shot that brought championship glory to North Carolina, Michael Jordan has been at the forefront of basketball consciousness. He took the court in 1985 wearing the original Air Jordan I, simultaneously breaking league rules and his opponents' will while capturing the imagination of fans worldwide."

Air Jordan 1 Miditeration will receive a focused moment in 2023 compared to 2022. Panda, Lucky Green, Space Jam, DMP, Blueberry, Ice Blue, and the newest color, "Mini Lux," are the AJ1 Mid model's upcoming colors.

The latest "Mini Lux" model is made for kids and is one of the cutest makeovers to appear over the silhouette in its four-decade-long history. So, one can dress their kid in these cute shoes, and they will look even more adorable. The color scheme for the sneakers is "White / Pink Oxford / Jade Ice / Guava Ice / Coconut Milk."

Top View of Air Jordan 1 Mini Lux (Image via Nike)

The upper of the shoes comes constructed out of leather and suede materials, with the base clad in a white leather hue. The white hue contrasts with the pink oxford and guava ice hues, highlighted upon the suede overlays. The toe boxes, eyestay area, and swoosh logos on the medial and lateral sidewalls are all covered in pink oxford overlays.

The heel counters and ankle collars are covered with guava ice overlays. The tongue tag also features the Jumpman logo, and the collar features a recognizable winged-basketball design. A sole unit with a coconut milk color completes the look.

The colorway will be launched in kid's sizes, including grade-school, pre-school, and toddler, for $120, $80, and $65, respectively. The shoes should go on sale through Nike, SNKRS, and a few other stores in the fall of 2023.

