Nike Air Force 1 Low “Yellow Jewel” sneakers: Release date, price and more details explored

The Nike Air Force 1 Low is an iconic shoe that has been a staple of sneaker culture since its release in 1982. The shoe has undergone numerous iterations and updates over the years, resulting in various styles and designs catering to different tastes and preferences.

On April 22, 2023, Nike launched a new version of the Air Force 1 Low LX in "Mica Green," which is currently available to purchase on the official Nike site. Following this, another version of the Air Force 1 Low will launch on this day on the site dressed as "Yellow Jewel," also known as "Color of the Month". The pair is already available via various sneaker retailers, and within a few hours, it will be available via online Nike stores for $130.

The Nike Air Force 1 Low “Yellow Jewel” sneakers are available in men's sizes only

For its revived "Color of the Month" initiative, Nike is delving into the history of the Air Force 1, which created waves in Baltimore in the early 2000s. As part of the initiative, Nike is releasing a special-edition Air Force 1 in the "Yellow Jewel" colorway, along with a unique hangtag toothbrush to clean the midsole.

The pair have a stunning yellow leather upper that is combined with a white logo that flutters throughout. The design appears to be pretty straightforward at first glance. The pair ride the retro wave with a throwback Nike Air tag on the back and a toothbrush that says "Since 1982," which is a nod to the first sneakerheads who, before the invention of sneaker cleaning kits, used an Oral-B to keep their kicks looking brand new.

There is a variety of Nike Air Force 1 Low styles and designs available now because of the shoe's long history of renditions. One of the most notable iterations of the AF 1 Low is the "Triple White" colorway, which features a white leather upper, midsole, and outsole. This minimalist design has become a classic and is a favorite of many sneaker enthusiasts. Other popular colorways include the "Black/White," "University Red," and "Court Purple" versions.

In addition to colorways, Nike has released various special edition Air Force 1 Lows over the years, often in collaboration with artists, designers, and musicians. Examples of these collaborations include the Travis Scott Air Force 1, the Off-White x Nike Air Force 1, and the Supreme x Nike Air Force 1.

The Nike AF 1 Low is a sneaker that has stood the test of time, and its popularity continues to grow with each passing year. One of the reasons for its enduring appeal is the wide range of iterations and updates that Nike has released over the years. The Swoosh label has also experimented with different materials and design elements, making each iteration of the shoe unique and distinctive.

From classic colorways like "Triple White" and "Black/White" to bold collaborations with artists and designers, AF 1 Low has something for everyone. Keep tabs on for Nike's online store to grab the Air Force 1 Low “Yellow Jewel” sneakers today at $130.

