Nike Air Force 1 Mid "Light Bone" sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike has continued to give their iconic Air Force 1 sneaker models multiple makeovers throughout the first six months of 2023. The continued streak comes after the Swoosh label previously celebrated the 40th anniversary last year.

Now, the label is continuing in cashing in on the popularity of the Air Force 1 sneaker model with the release of "Light Bone" makeover upon the Mid-cut Air Force 1 sneaker model. The latest makeover, Air Force 1 Mid "Light Bone," is neutral and classic and will immediately catch the eye of sophisticated sneakerheads.

An official release date for the Air Force 1 Mid "Light Bone" color scheme hasn't been announced by the Swoosh label yet. However, according to the media outlet Sneaker Bar Detroit, the pair will be released via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers in the coming months of 2023 at a price of $140.

The upcoming Nike Air Force 1 Mid "Light Bone" sneakers are dressed in a neutral color scheme

Nike launched the beloved Air Force 1 sneaker model in 1982 after the legendary sneaker designer Bruce Kilgore revealed the silhouette. Although the shoe was initially launched as a basketball shoe, it quickly gained popularity in all communities, including lifestyle. As such, many hip-hop artists started leaning towards the sneaker model, which is how it became epitome of the streetwear in the contemporary age.

The shoe has currently gained global popularity with its clean look and its "Triple White" colorway after it received acclaim globally. Over four decades, the sneaker has been dressed in multiple collaborations, general releases, and special-edition makeovers.

Talking about the shoe's current relevance, the official Nike website describes the Air Force 1 sneaker model as follows:

“Debuting in 1982 as a basketball must-have, the Air Force 1 came into its own in the '90s. Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 has become an iconic sneaker around the globe.”

The Air Force 1 Mid "Light Bone" comes in a two-toned makeover, including Light Bone and Baroque Brown. The upper of the shoes is made up of a mix of canvas and tumbled leather. The base of the shoe is dressed in light bone, which is constructed out of canvas material and can be seen accentuated upon the toe boxes and mid-panels.

Carrying out a monochromatic color scheme, the tumbled leather overlays are also dressed in a Light Bone hue. The leather overlays are placed upon the forefoot, lacing system, ankle collars, and heel tabs, with the profile swooshes on both medial and lateral sides.

Another hue is added into the mix with the subtle accents of Baroque Brown, marking the branding upon the ankle strap, heels, and tongue tags with mini swooshes and "Nike Air." The Baroque brown touch is further added upon the sockliners. Comfortability for the sneaker is added with a cotton inner lining, after which the look is finished off with the titular Light Bone rubber sole unit.

