Nike Air Jordan 1 Element "Bred" sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike and Michael Jordan's co-owned label has continued to draw attention for nearly four decades with its iconic releases, which are not only stylish but also very practical and useful in the real world. The duo's partnership, which began back in 1984, has continued to add to its iconic Air Jordan sneaker lineage annually, and has currently reached its 38th anniversary.

The 1985-debuted Air Jordan 1 sneaker model has been one of the most popular silhouettes for the brand and the Jordan label continues to cash in on its popularity. The Jordan label has launched multiple exceptional iterations of the shoe, one of which is the upcoming Air Jordan 1 Element "Bred."

An official release date for the Air Jordan 1 Element "Bred" sneakers hasn't been announced by the Swoosh label yet. However, according to the media outlet Sneaker Bar Detroit, the pair will be released via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers in January 2024.

More about the upcoming Nike Air Jordan 1 Element "Bred" sneakers, which come lined with waterproof gore-tex material

The upcoming Nike Air Jordan 1 Element "Bred" sneakers come lined with waterproof gore-tex material (Image via Sportskeeeda)

The Air Jordan 1 Element sneaker is a unique iteration of the 1985-debuted Air Jordan shoe model. The iteration is given a sleek and modern silhouette, which is constructed out of premium materials and updated technology. All of the technological enhancements come together to give a nod to the classic Air Jordan 1 sneaker model. The official Nike site introduces the shoe model as:

“It could be said that Michael Jordan was the genesis of basketball as we know it today. Throughout a fiery and storied career, the tireless MJ overcame his hurdles, soaring above challenge after challenge to realize the unexpected.”

It further reads:

“Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential. Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado.”

The AJ1 Element sneaker adopts a more practical weather-resistant construct. The upper of the shoe is constructed out of a mix of suede and gridded textile components, which is topped off with the Gore-Tex lining. The Gore-Tex lining is both windproof and waterproof.

The latest sneaker makeover to appear upon the shoe is Air Jordan 1 Element "Bred." The makeover gives a nod to the history of the Air Jordan lineage, as Bred was the first shoe to be worded by Michael Jordan.

The shoe features herringbone-patterned laces, 3M reflective accents, and waxed swooshes on the profiles. Moreover, the iconic "GORE-TEX" logo has been placed upon the lateral counter of the heel.

One of the most prominent features of the silhouette is the usage of transparent synthetic weaved upon the profiles to give a unique and futuristic esthetic. The translucent setting gives a clear vision to the wearer's sock through the shoe.

The latest version comes clad in "Cement Grey / Dark Charcoal / Infrared 23 / White" color scheme. Most of the upper is done in a dark color scheme, which contrasts with bright red toe box, heels, and the "Nike Air" tongue branding.

The translucent rubber outsoles finishes off the look. The Air Jordan 1 Element "Bred" sneakers are slated to be released in January 2024 for $200.