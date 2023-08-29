Nike Air Jordan 1 High "Legend Medium Brown" sneakers: Everything we know so far

The Beaverton, Oregon-based sportswear giant Nike and its co-owned sub-label with Michael Jordan have continued to make waves within the industry with multiple iconic releases of their signature sneaker models throughout 2023. The label has continued to pay special attention to its debut Air Jordan 1 model and will continue to do so in 2024.

The label has already given a sneak peek into its lineage for 2024. The latest colorway to surface on the internet is the Air Jordan 1 High "Legend Medium Brown."

The Swoosh label hasn't yet announced an official release date for the Air Jordan 1 "Legend Medium Brown" sneakers. However, according to the media outlet Sneaker Bar Detroit, the pair will be released in Summer 2024. The sneakers will be released via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers.

More about the upcoming Nike Air Jordan 1 High "Legend Medium Brown" sneakers, which come clad in brown and black shades

The upcoming Nike Air Jordan 1 High "Legend Medium Brown" sneakers come clad in brown and black shades (Image via @zsneakerheads / Instagram)

Michael Jordan and Nike's co-owned Jordan label's iconic Air Jordan sneaker models have been one of the most popular lineages of all time. The duo has continued to maintain their popularity and relevance in the industry for almost four decades with iconic makeovers upon sneakers including collaborations, GRs, and Special editions.

The duo kick-started their partnership in 1984 as the Swoosh label signed the legendary NBA player. A year later, they launched the first signature shoe for MJ, the Air Jordan 1. The shoe was designed by the Swoosh label veteran Peter Moore for the hardwood basketball courts.

The shoe model was quick to win over the hearts of sneakerheads due to its iconic wings logo, turning it into a cultural phenomenon. The shoe can be credited with revolutionizing the sneaker community, fashion, and basketball.

The shoe debuted in August 1985 for $64.99, and around 1.5 million pairs were sold in the first six weeks. The official Nike site introduces the sneaker model and its current-day value,

"Since his game-winning shot that brought championship glory to North Carolina, Michael Jordan has been at the forefront of basketball consciousness. He took the court in 1985 wearing the original Air Jordan I, simultaneously breaking league rules and his opponents."

Ever since, the Jordan label has continued to produce some of the most iconic Air Jordan 1 iterations. The latest to be added to the lineage is the Air Jordan 1 High "Legend Medium Brown."

An official look for the shoe hasn't been revealed by the Swoosh label yet, however, according to the mockup image revealed by ZSneakerheads, enthusiasts can expect the shoe to be clad in "Black/Legend Medium Brown/Sail" color scheme.

The base of the shoe comes accentuated with a black hue, which is contrasted with the brown overlays, placed upon the forefoot, lacing system, heel counters, ankle flag, and the profile swooshes. The black hue is further added upon the collars, tongues, laces, and winged basketball logo.

The look is finished off with "Nike Air" branding upon the tongue tags, sail midsole, and rubber brown outsoles. The shoe is expected to launch in Summer 2023 at an expected retail price of $180.