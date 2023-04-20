Nike Air Jordan 1 “Lost and Found” restock date chaos sparks hilarious memes online

Nike and Michael Jordan's co-owned label has always sent waves throughout the industry with their amazing restocks, retro, and shock drops. However, a few colorways have always been the most hyped amongst sneakerheads, including the "Chicago" and the "Breds."

The "Bred" colorway is a mix of black and red for a color scheme, whereas the "Chicago" colorway sees a mix of black, red, and white upon the upper. The drop of these two colorways is always most anticipated by fans. Thus, when the rumored news of the amazing "Lost and Found," aka "Chicago Reimagined," was announced by the swoosh label, the internet went into a frenzy.

The label reportedly hinted at a possible restock of the colorway on April 20, 2023, as they asked their users what they would do if the shoe was available again. After the simple question, the sneakerhead community went into a frenzy, hoping for a shock drop of the pair. However, the news turned out to be fake and a drop after anticipation was canceled.

Fans react hilariously to the cancelation of the Nike Air Jordan 1 High "Lost and Found" sneakers shock drop

The cancelation of the shock drop sent all the sneakerheads into shock themselves. While a few fans went into rage mode, others were humored at how Nike played a prank with the sneakerheads and created multiple memes.

If one is a sneakerhead, there is a high chance they are well aware of the Air Jordan 1 sneaker model, to be more exact, the silhouette's "Chicago" colorway. The colorway represents the whole heritage of the Jordan label, as it represents the color scheme first worn by MJ and his iconic team, the Chicago Bulls.

One could say that the Air Jordan 1 "Lost and Found," aka "Chicago Reimagined," is not just a shoe but an emotion. Thus, after the cancellation of its shock drop or rumored release, the sneakerheads are representing their feelings through humor.

Me llamo Roberto @RobertGarc1a SNKRS APP updated, let's get these Lost And Found Jordan 1s..... Shock Drop doesn't happen 🤡🤡🤡 SNKRS APP updated, let's get these Lost And Found Jordan 1s..... Shock Drop doesn't happen 🤡🤡🤡 https://t.co/bpiaKxPVKe

A few fans created hilarious memes to represent their feelings about how they were "clowned" with the news of the shock drop.

ANT_INFINITE @Infinite_2378 Live look at Nike after they hoodwinked us for the Jordan 1 Lost and Found Live look at Nike after they hoodwinked us for the Jordan 1 Lost and Found https://t.co/DgWqprbrCY

Fans showcased pictures of Nike laughing at the misery of their fans and sneakerheads. Other memes showcased how fans felt like a "clown" after the drop did not happen.

Some fans even pointed out the irony of drop cancelation and how it led to the shoe colorway's cost at the reseller sites increasing even higher than before. For those who aren't aware, the cost currently exceeds 1000 dollars.

KP @kpham_123 #Nike Jordan 1 Lost and Found just went right back up in price for resellers. We all got played. Jordan 1 Lost and Found just went right back up in price for resellers. We all got played. 😂 #Nike

One could say that the denial is part of a defense mechanism, and @realmadripure and @i_does_diz_24 on Twitter represented every OG sneakerhead when they revealed that they are still refreshing the SNKRS app, even though the drop was canceled, which is both funny and sad at the same time.

Realmadrid.pure @Realmadripure I’m still refreshing for the jordan 1 lost and found’s idec I’m still refreshing for the jordan 1 lost and found’s idec 😭

Le’Andre add the apostrophe @i_does_diz_24 That Jordan 1 Lost and Found Restock not happening got me mad but laughing at the same time cuz why am I refreshing the SNKRS app like that That Jordan 1 Lost and Found Restock not happening got me mad but laughing at the same time cuz why am I refreshing the SNKRS app like that 😂😂😭😭

Rozay @sir_rozay1209



#shockdrop Jordan 1 Lost and Found drop did not happen!! Nike trolled everyone Jordan 1 Lost and Found drop did not happen!! Nike trolled everyone#shockdrop

Fans also felt betrayed by Nike as they claimed the label trolled them. Official release information about the restocking hasn't been revealed by the Swoosh label yet. However, it may be possible for the restock to happen in the future.

The Nike Air Jordan 1 "Lost and Found" sneaker model was released via a raffle on November 19, 2022. The drop was immensely popular and was sold out within seconds. Thus, a restock was an opportunity for many fans to claim the sneaker colorway.

