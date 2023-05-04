Nike and Michael Jordan's co-owned label is celebrating "Jordan Year" in 2023 by bringing back multiple retro colorways and designs. The Jordan brand has unveiled multiple outfits, including a full-fledged Air Jordan Retro collection featuring DMP, Celtics, Toro and Heritage.

Now, the footwear label has launched yet another retro makeover of the beloved Air Jordan 1 Low sneaker model: "Bred" colorway. A few colorways of Jordan label have always been the most hyped amongst sneakerheads, including the "Chicago" (mix of black, red, and white) and the "Bred" (mix of black and red).

The latest makeover of Air Jordan 1 Low "Bred Sail," which was previously released via the e-commerce site of Nike and select retailers on April 28, 2023, is being restocked in the month of May.

Those who missed around the first drop on April 28, 2023 can avail the sneakers on the upcoming restock planned to take place via the e-commerce site of Nike and Dick's Sporting Goods starting May 4, 2023, exclusively in women's sizes.

More about newly released Nike Air Jordan 1 Low "Bred Sail" sneakers

The Nike Air Jordan 1 Low "Bred Sail" sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The NBA Chicago Bulls' legendary player Michael Jordan joined forces with Nike in 1984 and permanently conjoined the worlds of fashion, sneakers and basketball. After joining forces, the duo launched the iconic Air Jordan 1 signature sneakers in 1985, which became one of the most hyped silhouettes of all time.

The dynamic duo's debut sneaker model has maintained an undeniable presence in the streetwear sphere for more than three decades and shows no signs of slowing down. Introducing the AJ1 sneaker model and its impact, the Nike website says:

"Since his game-winning shot that brought championship glory to North Carolina, Michael Jordan has been at the forefront of basketball consciousness. He took the court in 1985 wearing the original Air Jordan I, simultaneously breaking league rules and his opponents' will while capturing the imagination of fans worldwe."

Sneaker Myth @sneakermyth ad: Air Jordan 1 Low Wmns 'Bred Sail' Launching In One Hour On Nike EU >> tidd.ly/3LVZRvW ad: Air Jordan 1 Low Wmns 'Bred Sail' Launching In One Hour On Nike EU >> tidd.ly/3LVZRvW https://t.co/El4lI5YAkX

The "Bred" colorway has one of the most continuous makeovers to be in rotation since the launch of the Air Jordan lineage.

Infact, it was the first colorway to be seen on the feet of Michael Jordan. For those who missed out on the 2015-released Air Jordan 1 Low "Bred" and don't want to spend $800, they can avail the model from the swoosh label and DSG at retail.

The Jordan brand has introspectively looked for inspiration for its newest Air Jordan 1 Low, with this ladies-exclusive “Bred Sail” color scheme harkening back to the brand’s earliest days in the mid-1980s. The sneaker model comes clad in a "Black / Gym Red / Sail" color scheme.

Sneakerologue @Sneakerologue



: 4 Mai Air Jordan 1 Low "Bred/Sail" pour femme: 4 Mai Air Jordan 1 Low "Bred/Sail" pour femme📅: 4 Mai https://t.co/LMry4vgqH3

The upper of the sneakers comes constructed out of leather material. The perforated toe boxes come clad in red, which contrasts with an almost all-black upper layer. The black hue is featured on the leather upper, nylon tongue and cotton laces.

The red hue is added on the profile swooshes on both lateral and medial sides. The look is finished off with sail-hued midsoles and red rubber outsoles. Nike will release the Air Jordan 1 Low Bred Sail sneakers in women's sizes for $110.

Poll : 0 votes