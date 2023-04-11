Nike Air Jordan 1 Low "Bred Toe" sneakers: Restock and more details explored

Nike and Michael Jordan's co-owned label has continued to make waved in the the pop culture and streetwear community. The label has continually followed the latest trends to satisfy its consumers' needs and desires.

In 2023, the Jordan brand is paying attention to bringing back the greatly desired colorways as it continues to celebrate the "Jordan Year."

Michael Jordan's eponymous label previously unofficially announced 2023 as the "Jordan Year" in honor of MJ's legendary jersey number. The label has consistently provided its consumers with vibrant makeovers, especially over the Air Jordan 1 silhouette, which kick-started the Air Jordan sneaker lineage.

Their latest vibrant makeover is added upon Air Jordan 1 Low in "Bred Toe" color scheme, which is well suited for OG sneakerheads.

The swoosh label hasn't announced an official release date for the Air Jordan 1 Low "Bred Toe" sneakers yet. However, according to the media outlet House of Heat, the pair will be released via Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers soon in 2023.

More about the upcoming Nike Air Jordan 1 Low "Bred Toe" sneakers, which were most recently released in 2021

The upcoming Nike Air Jordan 1 Low "Bred Toe" sneakers, which were most recently released in 2021 (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Air Jordan sneaker lineage is one of the most famous culturally relevant sneaker lines. Michael Jordan's signed a lifetime deal with the Swoosh label in 1984 and permanently linked the sneaker and fashion world with the basketball world.

The dynamic duo's debut Air Jordan 1 sneaker model has maintained an undeniable presence for more than three decades. Introducing the 1985-debuted Air Jordan 1 sneaker model, the official Nike site states:

"Since his game-winning shot that brought championship glory to North Carolina, Michael Jordan has been at the forefront of basketball consciousness. He took the court in 1985 wearing the original Air Jordan I, simultaneously breaking league rules and his opponents' will while capturing the imagination of fans worldwide."

supker @m88855771832 The Air Jordan 1 Low Prepares Another “Bred Toe” Colorway ift.tt/9LyqIBK The Air Jordan 1 Low Prepares Another “Bred Toe” Colorway ift.tt/9LyqIBK https://t.co/wdhCbXNG2U

The latest colorway to appear is Air Jordan 1 low "Bred Toe," which was most recently released in 2021(low) and 2018 (high). The "Bred" colorway is one of the most iconic and popular colorways by the Jordan brand.

It is a nod to the iconic history of the Air Jordan lineage since the first-ever shoe worn by the NBA veteran, MJ, on the basketball court was Bred (a combination of black and red).The "Bred" colorway has been in continuous rotation ever since the launch of the sneaker in 1985.

For those who missed out on the 2021-released Air Jordan 1 "Bred Toe" and don't wish to spend over retail, the swoosh label is bringing back the color scheme.

The upper of the shoe comes constructed out of leather material, with a combination of black, red, and white, while the mid-panels and midsoles of the sneakers come clad in white. Rest of the shoe comes clad in black and red.

The black hue is added upon the laces, forefoot, lacing system, nylon tongues, and heel collars. The red hueon the other hand is added upon the perforated toe boxes, heel counters, and branding details including red "Jumpman" logo upon tongues and sockliners.

The look is finished off with a black rubber outsole. The pair is rumored to release in Summer 2023 via the official site and physical stores of Nike.

