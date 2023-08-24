Nike Air Jordan 1 Low "Court Purple / Tropical Twist" sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike and its co-owned label with Michael Jordan have continued to give multiple iconic makeovers to the beloved Air Jordan 1 sneaker throughout 2023. Jordan Brand's journey kick-started with the launch of Air Jordan 1 in 1985 and ever since they have increased the line massively to the 38th signature shoe in 2023.

The latest makeover to be added to the roster is Air Jordan 1 Low "Court Purple/Tropical Twist" sneakers. The makeover gives a summery vibe to the shoe with the additions of aqua shades and vibrant purple. The Air Jordan 1 Low "Court Purple/Tropical Twist" colorway will be accompanied by a similar color scheme upon the mid-iteration of the shoe.

An official release date for the Air Jordan 1 Low "Court Purple/Tropical Twist" sneakers hasn't been announced by the Swoosh label yet. However, according to House of Heat and Kicks On Fire, it will be launched via Nike's official e-commerce site, the SNKRS app, and select retailers at the end of 2023. They will be available for $110 per pair.

The upcoming Nike Air Jordan 1 Low "Court Purple/Tropical Twist" sneakers will come clad in a summery makeover

The Nike Air Jordan 1 Low "Court Purple/Tropical Twist" sneakers are set to release by the end of 2023

Nike and Michael Jordan's eponymous co-owned brand has continued to win over sneakerheads for nearly four decades with its amazing releases, collaborations, and colorways. The Jordan brand has always kept its focus on heritage and has always paid attention to the debut signature shoe of the line, Air Jordan 1.

Nike began its partnership with the legendary basketball player Michael Jordan in 1984 and they signed a lifetime contract.

A year later, the duo debuted MJ's first-ever signature shoe Air Jordan 1, which immediately won the hearts of his fans and sneaker enthusiasts. The sneaker model was a brainchild of Peter Moore, the Swoosh label's veteran designer, who has also designed the Dunk sneaker model.

Since then, the duo has continued to make waves within the sneaker industry. The Jordan label has consistently produced some of the most iconic sneakers of all time. The official Jordan label site introduces the Air Jordan 1 sneaker model as follows:

"Since his game-winning shot that brought championship glory to North Carolina, Michael Jordan has been at the forefront of basketball consciousness. He took the court in 1985 wearing the original Air Jordan I, simultaneously breaking league rules and his opponents."

The latest Air Jordan 1 Low "Court Purple/Tropical Twist" comes clad in a vibrant makeover inspired by the 90s. The shoe features multiple colors including black, white, aqua blue, and purple.

The uppers of the shoe come clad in white leather accentuated upon toe boxes, which contrast with black nylon tongues, lacing system, and leather forefoot. Another shade is added into the mix with a purple hue placed upon the heel locks and the aqua blue upon the collars.

A flair is added to the design with a university gold winged basketball motif upon the heels. The look is finished off with the addition of a crisp white and purple sole unit.

The pair is expected to release in the latter half of 2023 for $110. The sneakers will be available on Nike's e-commerce website, the SNKRS app, and select retailers.