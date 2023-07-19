Nike Air Jordan 1 Low Craft "Light Olive" sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike, the Beaverton, Oregon-based sportswear giant and its sub-label with Michael Jordan has never failed to impress their fans with their iconic launches and amazing iterations. The same happened when the Air Jordan 1's iteration Air Jordan 1 Craft was launched for the fans to give a handcrafted aesthetic.

The latest colorway to surface upon the internet is the Air Jordan 1 Craft "Light Olive." The colorway is neutral yet eye-catching as it quickly gives artisanal vibes. The Jordan Brand began its journey in 1985 with the launch of Air Jordan 1 and continued to impress not only the basketball and MJ fans but also the streetwear and fashion industry.

The development of Air Jordan 1 Craft on the other hand seamlessly blended the artisanal and artwork approach with fashion and basketball.

An official release date of the Air Jordan 1 Craft "Light Olive" sneakers hasn't been announced by the Swoosh label yet, however, according to the media outlet Sneaker News, the pair will be launched via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers in 2023.

More about the upcoming Nike Air Jordan 1 Low Craft "Light Olive" sneakers, which come dressed in Sky J Orange and Olive hues

Nike and Michael Jordan signed a deal with each other in 1984 and began the release of the signature shoe in 1985. The dynamic duo's partnership resulted into a huge commercial success as well as a permanent unification of the fashion and basketball world.

The signature sneaker lineage of basketball shoes revolutionized the fashion industry and won over the hearts of sneakerheads. Moreover, Michael Jordan's fans now had the privilege of always staying in touch to their idol by wearing Jordan-label sneakers. The official Jordan site describes the relationship between MJ and the Swoosh label,

"Along the way, he (MJ) redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential. Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado.”

Color: Sky J Light Olive/Black-Celadon-Bright Mandarin-Coconut Milk

Release Date: Fall 2023

Style Code: FD6819-300

Air Jordan 1 Low Craft SE 'Light Olive'
Color: Sky J Light Olive/Black-Celadon-Bright Mandarin-Coconut Milk
Release Date: Fall 2023
Style Code: FD6819-300
Price: $125

The duo debuted Air Jordan 1 Craft sneakers in 2021 and set in a new trend. The official Swoosh label site introduces the Craft sneaker model,

"The Air Jordan 1 'Craft' is here to take that legacy to the next level, bringing an artisanal feel to the legendary model. With a handcrafted approach to every aspect of its design, each panel of this Air Jordan 1 receives special treatment in a bountiful blend of unexpected materials."

The latest Air Jordan 1 Craft "Light Olive" sneakers' uppers comes clad in multiple hues including "Sky J Light Olive / Celadon / Bright Mandarin / Coconut Milk / Black / Pale Ivory" color scheme.

The Light Olive hue is added upon the mid-panels, perforated toe boxes, and the rubber outsoles. The leather base is overlaid with celadon suede uppers. Pops of orange is added upon the Jumpman and Wings branding, while the neutral black, ivory, and coconut milk hue is added upon the rest of the shoe.

The black hue makes up the profile swooshes and the cream hue is added upon the sole unit. The sneaker model is rumored to release via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers for $125.