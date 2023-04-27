Nike Air Jordan 1 Low "Grey Black Yellow" padded tongue sneakers: Everything we know so far

Nike and Michael Jordan's co-owned label has continued to produce multiple makeovers and iterations of the iconic Air Jordan 1 sneaker model. The latest makeover to appear is of the Air Jordan 1 Low-cut sneaker iteration, which will be clad in a "Grey Black Yellow" makeover.

The latest Air Jordan 1 Low "Grey Black Yellow" sneaker model features a padded tongue, which was previously nicknamed as "Fat Tongue" over the Air Jordan 1 Mid sneaker model. The shoe gives off a rough and exposed aesthetic to showcase the deconstructed trend.

A release date for the Air Jordan 1 Low "Grey Black Yellow" padded tongue sneaker hasn't been announced by the swoosh label yet. However, according to media outlet Sneaker News the pair will be released via the e-commerce site of Nike, SNKRS app and select retailers in 2023.

More about upcoming Nike Air Jordan 1 Low "Grey Black Yellow" padded tongue sneakers

Upcoming Nike Air Jordan 1 Low "Grey Black Yellow" padded tongue sneakers (Image via Fullress)

The legendary and iconic basketball player Michael Jordan signed a lifetime deal with the swoosh label in 1984 and permanently conjoined the sneaker and fashion world with the basketball world. The duo's deal birthed the iconic Air Jordan sneaker lineage, which became one of the most famous signature sneaker lines of all time.

Subsequently, the duo launched their first signature sneaker model, Air Jordan 1, in 1985. The dynamic duo's debut Air Jordan 1 sneaker model has continued to maintain an undeniable presence in the streetwear sphere. Introducing the 1985-debuted Air Jordan 1 sneaker model and its heritage, the Jordan website says:

"Since his game-winning shot that brought championship glory to North Carolina, Michael Jordan has been at the forefront of basketball consciousness. He took the court in 1985 wearing the original Air Jordan I, simultaneously breaking league rules and his opponents' will while capturing the imagination of fans worldwide."

Top and rear view of the sneakers (Image via Nike)

The latest Air Jordan 1 Low sneaker comes clad in three colors dominantly: grey, black and yellow. The sneaker's upper comes constructed out of suede material. The base layer of the shoe is clad in black-hued, which is affixed on the perforated toe boxes, mid panels and mesh tongues.

The black contrasts with the charcoal-like grey-hued overlays, which are placed on the forefoot, lacing system and heel counters. The most vibrant hue of all, yellow, is added on the tongue's Jumpman logo, heel tabs and profile swooshes on both the medial and lateral sides.

Details of the sneakers (Image via Nike)

The pops of red and orange hue is added on the branding details, including the "Air" lettering and swoosh outline in the red, while the winged basketball logo on the heels come clad in orange hue. The look is finished off with white midsoles and grey rubber outsoles.

The sneaker might not feature a Nike SB cosign, but it seems well-suited for skateboarders, as it features additional cushioning and padding on tongues and collars.

The robust suede material's upper should help in holding up the constant wear and tear. The sneaker model is rumored to release via Nike, SNKRS app and select retailers in 2023.

