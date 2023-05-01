Nike Air Jordan 1 Low “Grey/Cyan” sneakers: Price and more details explored

Nike has released various Air Jordan 1 Low sneakers due to their high popularity and demand. Air Jordan 1 is a classic silhouette that is widely regarded as one of the most iconic sneakers of all time. Therefore, Nike has resorted to limited releases of the newest styles and designs to attract attention and hype.

Nike has already given a preview of their upcoming 2023 catalog, which includes a wide range of distinctive colorways and classic retro updates for Air Jordan 1. Some of the AJ 1 Low releases of 2023 include the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low “Olive,” Air Jordan 1 High OG Washed Pink, Air Jordan 1 Low Lucky Green, Air Jordan 1 Low OG White Gray, and Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Coconut Milk”.

The list includes AJ 1 Low “Grey/Cyan” as well. The sneaker brand hasn't disclosed the release date yet, but the price tag for the sneakers has been released. AJ 1 Low “Grey/Cyan” will be released in two sizes, namely, for adults and grade schoolers, for $120 and $100 respectively.

Nike Air Jordan 1 Low “Grey/Cyan” sneakers is a significant departure from the neutral-dominant efforts of the past models

The upcoming AJ 1 Low has a vibrant turquoise color that wraps the smooth suede base material in a boisterous manner along with the embroidered mesh tongue structure and adjacently positioned nylon sock liner. This sneaker design is a significant departure from the neutral-dominant efforts of the past.

Light gray leather overlays give a monochromatic contrast to the heel and mudguard counter, while the tightly bonded mesh material is used once more to equip the upper's other gray decorations. This serves to break up the pair's colorful highlights. The midfoot Swooshes are covered in vivid purple, and the Jumpman logo on the tongue has a golden finish. The shoe's laces are a clean white, and the midsole underfoot is the same color.

The construction of the Air Jordan 1 Low is similar to its high-top counterpart but with some notable differences. The upper part of AJ 1 Low is made of premium leather and synthetic leather. It features the iconic Nike Swoosh on the sides, a perforated toe box for breathability, and the Air Jordan Wings logo on the heel.

AJ 1 Low's midsole is made of lightweight Phylon foam with an encapsulated Air-Sole unit in the heel for added cushioning and comfort. The outsole of AJ 1 Low is made of a durable rubber material with a classic herringbone pattern for traction on the court or the streets. It features flat laces that run through six metal eyelets.

The tongue of AJ 1 Low is made of padded mesh material for comfort and breathability. It also features the Air Jordan Wings logo at the top. The insole of AJ 1 Low is made of comfortable foam material with the Nike Air logo printed on the heel.

AJ 1 Low “Grey/Cyan” sneakers (Image via @prvt.selection/Instagram)

Air Jordan 1 Low has been a fan favorite for over 30 years. It is a timeless sneaker that has become a staple in the world of streetwear and basketball. AJ 1 Low is a high-quality sneaker with premium materials and a classic design that has stood the test of time.

