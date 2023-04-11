Nike Air Jordan 1 Low "Purple Black" sneakers: Where to get and more details explored

Nike and Michael Jordan's co-owned label has continued to make waves in the sports, pop culture and streetwear community with the releases of its iconic sneakers. They have followed the latest trends to satisfy its consumers' needs and maintain its popularity.

In 2023, the Jordan brand is paying attention to bringing back the greatly desired colorways as it continues to celebrate the "Jordan Year," in honor of Michael Jordan's legendary jersey number and has consistently provided its consumers with classic makeovers in 2023, especially over the Air Jordan 1 silhouette.

Their latest vibrant makeover is added upon Air Jordan 1 Low in "Purple Black" color scheme. The swoosh label hasn't announced an official release date for the Air Jordan 1 Low "Purple Black" sneakers yet. However, according to the media outlet House of Heat, the pair will be released via Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers in 2023.

More about the upcoming Nike Air Jordan 1 Low "Purple Black" sneakers, which are clad in vibrant violet hues

The upcoming Nike Air Jordan 1 Low "Purple Black" sneakers are clad in vibrant violet hues (Image via Sportskeeda)

Nike signed the deal with the legendary basketball player Michael Jordan in 1984, and subsequently the launched the duo's first signature shoe, the iconic Air Jordan 1 sneaker in 1985. The duo altered and permanently linked the sneaker and fashion world with the basketball world as it is one of the most celebrated and recognized shoe models.

The AJ1 is the brainchild of the Swoosh label's sneaker designer Peter Moore, who's also designed the legendary Nike Dunk sneaker model. The dynamic duo's debut Air Jordan 1 sneaker model has maintained an undeniable presence for more than three decades and continues to remain a fan-favorites.

Introducing the 1985-debuted Air Jordan 1 sneaker model, the official Nike site states:

"Since his game-winning shot that brought championship glory to North Carolina, Michael Jordan has been at the forefront of basketball consciousness. He took the court in 1985 wearing the original Air Jordan I, simultaneously breaking league rules and his opponents' will while capturing the imagination of fans worldwide."

The latest makeover to appear over the AJ1 is the "Purple Black." Purple appears to be the color of the season for the take-down Air Jordan 1s in Summer 2023, with many vibrant violet versions releasing ahead in 2023.

Joining the previously-previewed AJ1 Mid “Blueberry”, Air Jordan 1 "Sky J Purple," and Air Jordan 1 Royal Purple, this new women’s exclusive Low continues to build on the brand’s seasonal penchant for purple kicks.

The upper of the shoe is constructed out of leather and the base comes clad in purple leather, which provides the central focal point. The purple hue can be seen accentuated upon perforated toe boxes, mid-panels, and branding details including the winged basketball logo upon the heels.

Another hue is added into the mix with the jet black hue added upon the nylon tongues, liners, laces, heel counters, collars, and forefoot. The look is finished off with a white midsole and purple rubber outsoles.

The pair is rumored to release in Summer of 2023 via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers in kids' sizes

