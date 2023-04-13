Nike Air Jordan 1 Low "Royal Toe" sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike and Michael Jordan's co-owned label has continued to make waves in both the fashion and pop-culture community. The label has gained traction as it follows the latest trends to satisfy its consumers' needs and desires. In 2023, the Jordan brand is focusing on bringing back the greatly desired retro colorways in the celebrations of "Jordan Year."

Michael Jordan's eponymous label previously unofficially announced 2023 as the "Jordan Year" in honor of Jordan's legendary jersey number. The label has consistently provided its consumers with vibrant makeovers, especially of the beloved and popular Air Jordan 1 silhouette.

The latest vibrant makeover to be added of the Air Jordan 1 Low is the "Royal Toe" color scheme, which is well suited for OG sneakerheads. The swoosh label hasn't announced a release date for the Air Jordan 1 Low "Royal Toe" sneakers yet. However, according to media outlet House of Heat, the pair will be released via Nike, SNKRS app, and select retailers in 2023.

More about upcoming Nike Air Jordan 1 Low "Royal Toe" sneakers

Upcoming Nike Air Jordan 1 Low "Royal Toe" sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Air Jordan sneaker lineage is one of the most famous and culturally relevant sneaker lines. Michael Jordan signed a lifetime deal with the Swoosh label in 1984 and permanently linked the sneaker and fashion world with the basketball world.

Subsequently, the dynamic duo debuted the Air Jordan 1 sneaker model to the public in 1985. The Air Jordan 1 silhouette has continued to maintain an undeniable presence for more than three decades in the sneaker sphere. Introducing the 1985-debuted Air Jordan 1 sneaker model, the Nike site says:

"Since his game-winning shot that brought championship glory to North Carolina, Michael Jordan has been at the forefront of basketball consciousness. He took the court in 1985 wearing the original Air Jordan I, simultaneously breaking league rules and his opponents' will while capturing the imagination of fans worldwide."

The latest colorway to appear is the Air Jordan 1 low "Royal Toe," which was most recently released in 2019. The colorway is one of the most popular colorways by the Jordan brand, and it's evident, as the 2019-released pair, which retailed for $90, currently resells at StockX for $330.

For those who missed the 2019 release but don't want to pay a huge amount of money, they are getting a second chance, thanks to an opportunity presented by the Jordan brand. The pair comes clad in a "White/Royal Blue/ Black" color scheme.

DBLOC @DblocDunks Getting more size variety again!



Air Jordan 1 Royal Toe Low

BARELY Worn, Basically New

Size 9, No Box

$199 Shipped OR Best Offer



RT’s Appreciated

DM TO PURCHASE. Getting more size variety again!Air Jordan 1 Royal Toe LowBARELY Worn, Basically NewSize 9, No Box$199 Shipped OR Best OfferRT’s AppreciatedDM TO PURCHASE. https://t.co/aQUDBY0t1i

The upper of the shoe comes constructed out of full leather build, with the only exception of mesh tongues and lining. The base of the shoe is clad in a white hue, which can be seen accentuated on the side panels. The black hue is accentuated on the forefoot overlays, lacing system, laces, profile swooshes, tongues and lining.

The black hue contrasts with royal blue accents placed on the toe boxes, heel overlays and rubber outsoles. More details are added with the black-hued branding of winged basketball and the royal blue-hued Jumpman logos placed on the tongues and insoles.

The look is finished off with white midsoles and blue rubber outsoles. The pair will be released by Nike for $110.

Poll : 0 votes