Nike Air Jordan 1 Low "Sashiko Multi-Color" sneakers: Everything we know so far

Nike's co-owned Jordan label has been one of the most popular sneaker lines in the footwear industry, and it has continued to launch iconic makeovers of the Air Jordan silhouettes throughout 2023. Michael Jordan's eponymous label has paid special attention to their debut signature sneaker model Air Jordan 1. The latest sneaker to be added into the line is Air Jordan 1 Low "Sashiko Multi-Color."

The Air Jordan 1 Low "Sashiko Multi-Color" comes clad in multiple hues to attract the attention of sneakerheads. An ornate stitching is added into the sneaker model to give a sophisticated touch to the vibrant color scheme of the shoe.

An official release date for the Air Jordan 1 Low "Sashiko Multi-Color" sneakers hasn't been announced by the Swoosh label yet. However, according to the media outlet Sneaker News, the pair will be released via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers soon through the "World Make" series, exclusively in Asia.

More about the upcoming Nike Air Jordan 1 Low "Sashiko Multi-Color" sneakers, which will be released exclusively in Asia

The upcoming Nike Air Jordan 1 Low "Sashiko Multi-Color" sneakers will be released exclusively in the Asian continent (Image via Sportskeeda)

The duo has wowed their brand enthusiasts with the introduction of some iconic silhouettes. Nike and Michael Jordan began their journey in 1984 and launched their first signature shoe, Air Jordan 1 in 1985. In 2023, the Jordan brand is celebrating the "Jordan Year" as a nod to Michael Jordan's "23" jersey number.

Over the years, the Air Jordan 1 silhouette has become one of the most pop-culturally relevant sneaker models of all time. The AJ1 silhouette has maintained its popularity and relevance in the footwear industry for 38 years due to its iconic makeovers and avid fan following. The Peter Moore-designed model has been reiterated in the form of collaborations, GRs, and special editions.

The shoe was launched in 1985 at a retail price of $64.99 and was sold in more than 1.5 million units in six weeks. The official Swoosh label's site introduces the sneaker model and its value, noting:

"Since his game-winning shot that brought championship glory to North Carolina, Michael Jordan has been at the forefront of basketball consciousness. He took the court in 1985 wearing the original Air Jordan I, simultaneously breaking league rules and his opponents."

The latest sneaker to be added in the list is the Air Jordan 1 Low "Sashiko Multi-Color." The sneaker colorway is being added in the Swoosh label's "World Make" series, which displays creativity. The silhouette's upper comes featured with ornate stitching, that can be seen accentuated upon the Air Max 1 sneaker model in "World Make" series.

The shoe comes clad in multiple hues including white, pale pink, fuchsia, and aqua. The base of the sneaker comes clad in a white hue, which appears over the perforated toe boxes and middle panels. The pale pink hue is added upon the heel counters and ankle collars.

The fuchsia hue is accentuated upon the profile swooshes on both medial and lateral sides. The aqua hue is added upon the tongue lining and sole stitching, while the shoe features embroidered swoosh logo stitching and ankle collars. The shoe is expected to be released via Nike and select retailers in 2023 in Asia.