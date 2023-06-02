Nike Air Jordan 1 Low "UNC to Chicago" sneakers: Where to get, price, release date, and more details explored

Nike and Michael Jordan's sportswear and lifestyle brand, Jordan label is only adding a number of iconic makeovers to its signature Air Jordan sneaker lineage. The label has caught the attention of sneakerheads globally with its Air Jordan 1 sneaker model, which has the most eye-catching makeovers. The latest of these is the Air Jordan 1 Low's "UNC to Chicago."

The Jordan label named 2023 as the "Jordan Year" as a nod to Michael Jordan's "23" jersey number when he played for Chicago Bulls.

In celebration of the year, the Jordan label has continued to release multiple OG and retro makeovers on its beloved Air Jordan 1 sneaker model. Most of these makeovers are a nod to Michael Jordan.

The latest makeover, the "UNC to Chicago," is a nod to both the player's team and his alma mater. The Air Jordan 1 Low "UNC to Chicago" sneakers haven't received an official release date from the Swoosh label yet. However, according to the media outlet Nice Kicks, the pair will be launched via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers on July 26, 2023.

Nike Air Jordan 1 Low "UNC to Chicago" sneakers pay homage to the University of North Carolina and Chicago Bulls

Nike's lifetime partnership with the basketball legend was initiated in 1984. Since then, it has continued to make waves within the sneaker industry with its legendary launches upon the Air Jordan sneaker lineage.

The Air Jordan sneaker lineage began with the launch of Air Jordan 1 in 1985. The silhouette was designed by Peter Moore, the brand's veteran. He has also designed the Dunk silhouette. The Jordan label's site introduces the heritage of the Air Jordan 1 sneaker model as follows:

"Since his game-winning shot that brought championship glory to North Carolina, Michael Jordan has been at the forefront of basketball consciousness. He took the court in 1985 wearing the original Air Jordan I, simultaneously breaking league rules and his opponents."

The latest makeover, Air Jordan 1 Low "UNC to Chicago" pays a nod to Michael Jordan's alma mater, the University of North Carolina. He played for the North Carolina Tar Heels men's basketball team and the NBA Chicago Bulls team.

The "UNC To Chi" concept has previously appeared on two Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG and is now making its way to the Air Jordan 1 Low makeover. The pair comes clad in a "Black/Dark Powder Blue/Gym Red" color scheme. The base of the shoe comes constructed out of black leather material, which can be seen accentuated upon the mid-panels.

The black hue is continued upon the forefoot overlays, tongues, inner lining, and plain cotton laces. The Gym Red hue representing Bulls makes an appearance upon the perforated toe boxes and the "Nike Air" branding upon the tongue tags.

Carolina-inspired blue is added upon the heels and profile swooshes. The look is finished off with a white midsole and red rubber outsoles. The pair is rumored to launch on July 26, 2023, in women's sizing for $140.

