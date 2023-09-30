Nike Air Jordan 1 Mid "Black Toe" sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike, and its co-owned Jordan label with Michael Jordan, is crafting a brand-new Air Jordan 1 makeover to honor Jordan's NBA team, the Chicago Bulls. The Jordan Brand has continued to make waves within the footwear industry with remarkable colorways on the signature Air Jordan sneaker models. Now, the latest to join in the lineage is the Air Jordan 1 Mid "Black Toe."

The famed Air Jordan 1 sneaker model has added a lot of value to the Jordan Brand and led it to become one of the most prominent names. The Air Jordan 1 Mid "Black Toe" comes clad in black, red, and white hues to give a special nod to Michael Jordan's NBA team, the Chicago Bulls.

An official release date for the Air Jordan 1 Mid "Black Toe" sneakers hasn't been announced by the Swoosh label yet. However, according to the media outlet Sneaker Bar Detroit, the pair will be released during the 2023 Holiday season (October, November, December). The sneakers will be available on the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app for $125 in women's sizes.

The Nike Air Jordan 1 Mid "Black Toe" sneakers will be released exclusively in women's sizes

The legendary NBA player Michael Jordan signed his sponsorship deal with Nike in 1984 and changed the basketball and fashion world dynamically. The duo's partnership led to a conjoining of two different worlds as they started the iconic Air Jordan sneaker lineage with Air Jordan 1 in 1985.

The Air Jordan 1 sneaker model has held its top position for nearly four decades and has an undeniable presence in the streetwear world. The latest makeover to be added to the sneaker lineage is the Air Jordan 1 Mid "Black Toe," which comes clad in black, red, and white hues.

The red, white, and black color scheme is also named "Chicago," as it is similar to the NBA Chicago Bulls' team colors. The "Chicago" color scheme debuted upon the Air Jordan sneaker lineage in 1985 upon Air Jordan 1 High. Ever since 1985, the Jordan brand has remastered and reiterated the "Chicago" color scheme multiple times.

The upper of the latest Air Jordan 1 Mid "Black Toe" sneakers comes constructed out of leather material. The base of the shoe is clad in a white hue, which can be seen accentuated upon the perforated toe boxes, tongues, and middle panels. The white hue strongly contrasts with the black leather overlays, placed upon the forefoot, lacing system, and ankles.

The mesh tongues, inner lining, and perforations work together harmoniously to ensure optimal comfort and breathability. The white and black color scheme is disturbed with the vibrant pops of university red upon the ankle collars, heel counters, and the profile swooshes on both lateral and medial sides.

Branding details are added with the Black Jumpman logo on the tongue tags and sock liners, and the black-winged basketball logos upon the ankle flaps. The look is finished off with the white midsoles and black rubber outsoles.

The Air Jordan 1 Mid "Black Toe" sneakers can be expected to be released via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers at a retail price of $125, in women's sizes.