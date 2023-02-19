Nike Air Jordan 1 Mid "Brown Elephant" sneakers: Where to buy, price, and more explored

Nike, the Beaverton, Oregon-based sportswear giant and its sub-label alongside Michael Jordan, can be credited with launching one of the most iconic, popular, and timeless sneaker lineages of all time, dubbed the Air Jordan. The duo has continued to release multiple makeovers on its classic silhouettes and has especially focused on their debuted Air Jordan 1.

The latest makeover to appear over Air Jordan 1 Mid is the "Brown Elephant." The mid-top model will be clad in neutral and earthy tones. The sneaker mode's print is inspired by the iconic and popular Air Jordan 3 sneaker model.

An official release date for the Air Jordan 1 Mid "Brown Elephant" sneakers hasn't been announced by the swoosh label yet. However, according to the media outlet, Sneaker News, the pair will be released soon in 2023 via the official e-commerce site of Nike, SNKRS app, and select retailers.

More about the upcoming Nike Air Jordan 1 Mid "Brown Elephant" sneakers

Michael Jordan incepted his partnership with Nike in 1984 and permanently conjoined the sneakers, fashion, and basketball world. The dynamic duo's partnership led to the launch of incredible Air Jordan sneaker lineage, which has been adapted into many colorways and iterations, becoming sneakerhead's favorite.

Jordan, a legendary basketball player, is famous for his undisputed moves and on-court skills. Other than his iconic basketball performances, the Hall of Famer also enjoyed success via his partnership with the swoosh label.

The deal is considered one of the high points of his career. The official Nike site introduces the success story of Michael Jordan and his partnership with the swoosh label as:

"Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential. Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado.”

The official swoosh label's site introduces the Air Jordan 1 sneaker model and its legacy:

"Since his game-winning shot that brought championship glory to North Carolina, Michael Jordan has been at the forefront of basketball consciousness. He took the court in 1985 wearing the original Air Jordan I, simultaneously breaking league rules and his opponents' will while capturing the imagination of fans worldwide."

The Air Jordan 1 Mid model will receive focused attention in 2023, as many makeovers on the silhouette will be launched. That includes DMP, Blueberry, Sky J Purple, Midi Lux and the latest "Brown Elephant" sneaker model.

Color: Light Orewood Brown/Metallic Gold-White-Light British Tan-Sail

Style Code: DZ4129-102

Release Date: 2023

The Jordan label is especially taking more interest in the Elephant Print this year. After introducing Air Jordan 1 High and Air Jordan 1 Low model in Elephant print, the latest to appear is Air Jordan 1 Mid. The sneaker makeover is similar to the 2001-released Air Jordan 3 "Mocha."

A deep shade of brown is added on the elephant print overlays, which are accentuated on the ankle collars and swoosh logos. The base of the shoe is clad in a white hue, while the rest of the shoe is clad in neutral tones.

Golden details are added on the wings and Jumpman logos. The shoe is expected to release in 2023 for $135 via Nike's website.

