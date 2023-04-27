Nike Air Jordan 1 Mid "Cacao Wow" sneakers: Everything we know so far

Nike and Michael Jordan's co-owned label have continued to make waves in the streetwear community, launching iconic makeovers of the Air Jordan 1 sneaker model. The label has continually followed the latest trends to satisfy consumer needs, and the latest to emerge on the sneaker community's radar is the Air Jordan 1 Mid "Cacao Wow."

Jordan's eponymous label previously announced 2023 as the "Jordan Year" to pay a homage to MJ's legendary jersey number. In celebration of the occasion, the label has consistently given its consumers with classic and timeless makeovers, especially of the Air Jordan 1 silhouette which kickstarted the Air Jordan sneaker lineage.

The swoosh label hasn't announced a release date for the Air Jordan 1 Mid "Cacao Wow" sneakers yet. However, according to media outlet House of Heat, the pair will soon be released via Nike, SNKRS app and select retailers in kid's sizes in 2023.

More about upcoming Nike Air Jordan 1 Mid "Cacao Wow" sneakers

Upcoming Nike Air Jordan 1 Mid "Cacao Wow" sneakers (Image via Sneaker News)

The Air Jordan sneaker lineage is one of the most famous and culturally relevant sneaker lines of all time.

Michael Jordan signed a lifetime deal with Nike in 1984 and permanently conjoined the sneaker and fashion world with the basketball world. Subsequently, the duo launched their first signature sneaker model, Air Jordan 1, in 1985.

The dynamic duo's debut Air Jordan 1 sneaker model has maintained an undeniable presence in the streetwear and pop-cultural sphere for more than three decades. Introducing the 1985-debuted Air Jordan 1 sneaker model, the Nike website says:

"Since his game-winning shot that brought championship glory to North Carolina, Michael Jordan has been at the forefront of basketball consciousness. He took the court in 1985 wearing the original Air Jordan I, simultaneously breaking league rules and his opponents' will while capturing the imagination of fans worldwide."

The latest Air Jordan 1 Mid "Cacao Wow" sneakers are joining the already revealed Air Jordan 4 and matching Air Jordan 1 Low sneaker models. The sneaker will be released in timeless earthy colors with a touch of fall-ready hue of the sneakers. The colorway is perfect for little footers who are avid shoe collectors.

This matching effort on the mid-cut iteration of Jordan's first signature shoe comes clad in a sea of tans and browns. Chocolate brown tones and teal will take over the kids-exclusive toasty new Air Jordan 1 Mid "Cacao Wow" appearing ahead of the autumn season.

Details of sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The upper of the shoe comes constructed out of a mix of suede and canvas materials.

The base of the shoe comes constructed out of canvas tan-hued material, which is added on suede perforated toeboxes and middle panels. The main Cacao Wow, is added on the chocolate-hued suede overlays, sitting atop the forefoot, lacing system, ankle collars and heel counters.

The white-hued tongues, lemon twist-hued profile swooshes and teal-hued laces and liners comes together to finish the designing. The look is finished with sail midsoles and gum rubber outsoles. The pair will release soon via Nike and select retailers.

