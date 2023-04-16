Nike Air Jordan 1 Mid "Panda Elephant" sneakers: Everything we know so far

Michael Jordan's co-owned eponymous label with Nike has continued to make waves in both fashion and pop culture. The label has maintained its popularity and received a global fan following by following the latest trends to satisfy its consumers' desires. In 2023, the Jordan brand is focusing on bringing back the greatly desired and iconic colorways in the celebrations of "Jordan Year."

The Jordan brand previously unofficially announced 2023 as the "Jordan Year" in honor of Jordan's jersey number "23." In celebration, the label has consistently provided its consumers with classic makeovers, especially for the beloved and popular Air Jordan 1 silhouette.

The latest vibrant makeover to be added is the Air Jordan 1 Mid is the "Panda Elephant" color scheme, which is well-suited for OG sneakerheads. The Swoosh label hasn't announced an official release date for the Air Jordan 1 Mid "Panda Elephant" sneakers yet.

However, according to media outlet House of Heat, the pair will be released via Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers in early 2023.

The upcoming Nike Air Jordan 1 Mid "Panda Elephant" sneakers will be released in black and white color scheme and AJ3-inspired patterns

The Air Jordan sneaker lineage is one of the most beloved and hyped sneaker lines globally. Michael Jordan connected with the Swoosh label in 1984 and permanently formed a connection between the sneaker and fashion world with the basketball world.

Subsequently, the dynamic duo launched its first signature shoe, Air Jordan 1, to the public in 1985. The sneaker model has continued to maintain an undeniable presence in the sneaker sphere for almost four decades (currently 38 years old). Introducing the 1985-debuted Air Jordan 1 sneaker model and the history behind it the Nike site says:

"Since his game-winning shot that brought championship glory to North Carolina, Michael Jordan has been at the forefront of basketball consciousness. He took the court in 1985 wearing the original Air Jordan I, simultaneously breaking league rules and his opponents' will while capturing the imagination of fans worldwide."

The latest makeover to surface is the Air Jordan 1 Mid "Panda Elephant."

The pair opts for a two-toned arrangement of white and charcoal hue. The base layer of the sneaker comes in white, which is accentuated upon the perforated toeboxes, medial panels, and tongue. The overlays come in black/charcoal hue upon the forefoot overlays, heel counters, and lacing system. Both the upper and overlays come constructed out of smooth leather.

The charcoal hue continues upon the plain cotton laces and tongue tags, which feature the tonal "Jumpman" logo. The elephant print is added upon the collars and profile swooshes on both the medial and lateral sides.

The collar features branding details with a winged basketball logo. The look is finished off with white midsoles and black rubber outsoles. The sneaker pair is rumored to release sometime early in 2023 via Nike and select Jordan brand retailers.

