Nike Air Jordan 1 Mid “Sport Spice” sneakers: Where to get, price, release date, and more explored

Nike's co-owned label with Michael Jordan has had an undeniable impact on the fashion and pop culture spheres. The label has held its numero uno position as a footwear genius by following the latest sneaker trends to satisfy consumer needs and wishes.

In 2023, the Jordan label is celebrating the "Jordan Year" in honor of Michael Jordan's legendary jersey number. The label has consistently provided its consumers with vibrant makeovers, especially of the Air Jordan 1 sneaker model. The latest makeover to surface is the Air Jordan 1 Mid "Sport Spice", which brings back orange hues.

The vibrant Nike Air Jordan 1 Mid “Sport Spice” sneakers were released via the e-commerce site of Nike, SNKRS app and select retailers on April 12, 2023, at a retail price of $135. The shoe can be availed online

More about newly released Nike Air Jordan 1 Mid “Sport Spice” sneakers

Newly released Nike Air Jordan 1 Mid “Sport Spice” sneakers feature a vibrant orange hue (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Beaverton, Oregon-based label, Nike, signed a deal with the basketball legend Michael Jordan in 1984 and launched their first co-branded signature sneaker, Air Jordan 1. It was released to the public in 1985 and has continued to rule the sneaker sphere for more than three decades.

The duo's Air Jordan 1 sneaker model has become one of the most recognized and popular silhouettes. The sneaker model continues to earn popularity for many reasons, including Michael Jordan's iconic play at the basketball court. The Nike site mentions the history of the Air Jordan 1 sneaker model and MJ's connection to it as follows:

"Since his game-winning shot that brought championship glory to North Carolina, Michael Jordan has been at the forefront of basketball consciousness. He took the court in 1985 wearing the original Air Jordan I, simultaneously breaking league rules and his opponents' will while capturing the imagination of fans worldwide."

The latest makeover to debut via the Swoosh label is of Air Jordan 1 Mid "Sport Spice." The colorway comes clad in a "Coconut Milk / Black / Sail / Sport Spice" color scheme.

The upper of the shoe is constructed out of basketball-like leather material and colorways. This sneaker makeover is a nod to MJ's marvelous career. The site introduces the colorway as follows:

"The AJ1 mid remakes a classic. Bold colors and contrasting textures give you a fresh look with a familiar feel. Premium materials and accents give modern expression to an all-time favorite."

The base of the shoe is clad in a white hue, which is constructed out of smooth leather. The white hue can be seen accentuated on the perforated toeboxes, middle panels, nylon material tongues and lining.

The white hue contrasts with basketball-textured orange leather overlays. The overlays are placed on the forefoot, lacing system, ankle collars and heel counters.

More orange hue is added on the plain cotton laces. Another hue is added in the mix with the black patent leather plate, which is placed below the profile swooshes in orange. The look is finished off with white midsoles and orange rubber outsoles.

The Air Jordan 1 Mid "Sport Spice" was launched via Nike on April 12, 2023, at a retail price of $135.

