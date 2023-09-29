Nike Air Jordan 14 "Black White" retro sneakers: Where to get, price, release date, and more details explored

Nike and its co-owned Jordan label launched multiple retro makeovers for the classic Nike Air Jordan sneakers throughout 2023. The label celebrated "Jordan Year" unofficially in 2023 as a nod to Michael Jordan's jersey number "23."

They launched four retro collections including Spring, Summer, Fall, and Holiday throughout the year. The latest sneaker model in the Holiday 2023 Air Jordan Retro collection is the Air Jordan 14 "Black White." The latest Holiday (October, November, December) season collection was announced on September 27, 2023. It featured 15 different silhouettes and makeovers.

An official release date for the Air Jordan 14 "Black White" sneaker hasn't been announced by the Swoosh label yet. However, according to the media outlet Zsneakerheads, it will be released on December 20, 2023, for a price of $200. The sneakers will be launched via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers, and will be available only in men's sizes.

It is worth noting that this isn't the official release date given by the brand but just a speculative date.

Nike Air Jordan 14 "Black White" sneakers will be released as a part of the Holiday 2023 Jordan Brand Retro Collection

Nike Air Jordan 14 "Black White" is a part of a 15-pair collection (Image via Nike)

To make the upcoming holiday season more special, the Jordan label has created a 15-pair collection, featuring multiple Air Jordan makeovers. The Retro collection series began in December 2022 with the Spring 2023 lineup. It was followed by the Summer 2023 lineup in March, the Fall 2023 lineup in July, and finally Holiday 2023 lineup in September 2023.

The official site describes the collection as one that is highlighte dby the "Gratitude colorway of the Air Jordan XI." It states that while the Air Jordan retro collections are inspired by the past, they are made for the future. The sneaker collections have new "plays on materials" along with new color blocking as well.

The latest sneaker from the Holiday 2023 Retro Air Jordan lineup is the Air Jordan 14 "Black White" sneakers. The AJ14 is one of the most relevant sneaker models since it was the last worn silhouette by Michael Jordan on the basketball court.

The legendary basketball player sported AJ14 as he won his sixth and final ring. The official Nike site introduces the silhouette as one that "quickly went from zero to legendary." A prototype of the shoe was given to Jordan during the 1998 finals and he was asked not to wear them. However, he "took a liking to the shoe" and wore them to his sixth and final ring.

The latest sneaker, AJ14 "Black White," is a classic color scheme. The silhouette is a timeless and iconic piece, which will suit minimalistic sneakerheads. The upper of the shoe comes constructed out of suede material, most of which is doused in a black hue.

The official press release introduces the colorway as:

"Appearing in an essential black and white colorway, this Air Jordan XIV includes suede underlays and nubuck overlays. The shoe releases in men’s sizing."

The entire black suede upper strongly contrasts with the white hue upon the midsole panels, Jumpman branding upon the toe boxes, and a Jumpman panel upon the lateral heels.

Pops of red accents are added to the Jumpman badge. The pair is expected to be released via Nike and select retailers on December 20, 2023, for $200.