5 ways to know your Nike Air Jordans are real

Nike and Michael Jordan's eponymous label's Air Jordan lineage is one of the greatest sneaker lines of all time. However, its popularity also makes it one of the most heavily counterfeit sneakers of all time.

According to SL Supply, the counterfeit sneaker market is currently estimated to be worth around $450 billion, and the market has led to Nike losing around 10% of their annual revenue. However, these counterfeit sneakers are sold everywhere these days, from local sneaker stores and StockX to eBay.

SL Supply further noted that in 2018, around five different individuals were charged with the trafficking of over $70 million worth of Jordans from China to the US. As a result, they are now facing up to 20 years of prison.

Thankfully, there are certain clues to Nike's design that executes excellence on the assembly line, which is why there are a few precautionary steps one should take to identify whether or not their Nike Air Jordans are real. Hence, ahead Sportskeeda has compiled a list of five tips.

Price of the sneakers and other precautionary steps to consider to know if an individual's Nike Air Jordans are real or not

1) Price of the shoe

The first and foremost indicator of the shoe being real or fake can be determined by their value. While the Air Jordan 1 High typically starts at $170, Air Jordan 1 Mid and Air Jordan 1 Low prices range from $140 and $120, respectively.

If the shoes are counterfeited or illegal, they will cost less than the aforementioned prices. For the reseller sites and re-loved shoes, one needs to keep in mind that if the shoes are a little worn, it does not indicate they are original Nike.

2) The quality of the packaging box

Most fake shoe pairs are usually packed in poor-quality boxes. The phony sneakers packaging boxes are often thinner and feature a lesser quality and lesser visible print of branding. Additionally, the packaging boxes display an incorrect tag on the sides of the box.

The imitation Jordan 1 boxes are easily damaged during shipping as the fake sneakers are delivered together at one time by the firm selling. As a result, they get damaged easily. Due to improper care over wrapping and shipping, the shoe boxes' quality is often compromised.

3) Jordan's iconic wings-and-basketball logo

One of the most common mistakes over the fake Air Jordan is that the iconic winged basketball logo is laid on flat leather. The real Air Jordans have the winged-basketball logo embossed over the sneakers, and once a buyer runs their fingertips over the shoes, they can easily feel them.

The iconic winged basketball logo was initially designed on the back of a cocktail napkin. Over time, it became one of the most prominent indicators of the Nike Air Jordan sneakers.

4) The tongue of the sneakers

The tongues are one of the most important features of Air Jordan sneakers as they carry prominent branding details all over them. The tongue tags accentuate the "Nike Air" logo, which can be used as a subject of the examination of real and counterfeits.

The swoosh logo alongside the "Nike Air" lettering is much crisper and cleaner compared to the phony pair, which is less fuzzy and distinct. Additionally, the print is worse than the original, and the lettering details are a little chopped off from the top in the counterfeit shoes. As a matter of fact, for the real sneakers, the lettering is placed in the central place of the tag.

5) The tag under the tongue label

On the insides of the tongue tags, the label reads "Inspired by the most historic season led by the best player ever," which is traditionally found in a majority of authentic Air Jordan sneakers. Moreover, the embroidered logo is positioned behind the tongue with no typos or smudges.

The lettering is cleaner and more spacious in the real sneakers, while for the fake sneakers, the logo is smudged and cramped together.

Other than the basic aforementioned five tips, there are many more ways to tell real Jordans apart from fake. One can take an overall look at the sturdiness, clean aesthetics, and structure of the sneakers, which are much crisper for real Air Jordans.

