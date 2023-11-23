Nike will re-launch the 19th collaborative collection with OHSU Doernbecher Children's Hospital this year. The Air Jordan 3 is one of six footwear selections in the series. Every year, the duo has continued to adapt and improve its collaborative sneaker lineage, which includes sneakers, apparel, and accessories.

The collaborative efforts of the duo help empower kids and raise funds for the hospital itself. The Swoosh label's team designs each shoe and the collection kit in collaboration with a child from the hospital. All of the collection items for the 19th collaboration were designed by six kids from the hospital alongside the Swoosh label's team.

14-year-old Hugo Covarrubias Molina designed the Air Jordan 3 sneaker model, which immediately caught the eye of sneaker enthusiasts.

The Nike Air Jordan 3 x Doernbecher Freestyle "Hugo" sneakers are slated to be launched via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers on December 2, 2023, at a retail price of $210.

The upcoming Nike Air Jordan 3 x Doernbecher Freestyle "Hugo" sneakers are releasing as a part of the 19th collaborative collection

Nike and the Jordan label have continued to help kids with their annual collaborative project with the OHSU Doernbecher Children's Hospital. Under the project, the label releases an exclusive collective featuring shoes, apparel, and accessories.

The partnership between the Swoosh label and Oregon Health and Sciences University's (OHSU) Doernbecher Children's Hospital began back in 2004. Till now, the collaboration has raised more than $33 million for the hospital charity.

For their 2023 19th Doernbecher collection, the duo is launching six sneaker models, including Dunk High, Go FlyEase, ACG Mountain Fly 2 Low, Cortez, Air Max 1, and Air Jordan 3. The latter of which was designed by Hugo Covarrubias Molina, who is a 14-year-old kid.

Hugo Covarrubias Molina has suffered from Klipper-Trenaunay syndrome and to raise charity money, he designed an Air Jordan 3, a fleece hoodie, sweatpants, and a Jordan brand pendant. The official site introduces Hugo as:

"Hugo “Juice” Covarrubias Molina was born with a rare disorder that causes one side of his body to grow larger than the other. He used to feel self-conscious about it, but Hugo has learned to embrace his uniqueness and designed a shoe that encourages others to do the same."

The upcoming Air Jordan 3 sneaker features multiple motivational quotes, including the "It's OK to Be Different" lettering in the center of the green translucent outsoles. The shoe is colored blue and green to represent Hugo's favorite football team, the Seattle Seahawks.

The shoe comes paired with gold-plated hangtags, which can also be used as a pendant on a necklace to represent his love for gold chains. More details are added on the inner tongue of the sneaker, which features woven patches to list the names of his heroes, including his mom, dad, and other names.

The other inner tongue is left black and mismatched to give the wearer a chance to write the names of their heroes. The transparent heel tabs feature "Juice" lettering, while the green dripping pattern is added to give a unique look to the shoe. The look is finished off with glow-in-the-dark laces.