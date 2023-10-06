5 cheapest Air Jordan 3 in the market right now 

Air Jordan 3 is the first mid-cut basketball sneaker Nike ever created and since its introduction in 1988, it has held a special place in fans' hearts. The most unique feature of this shoe is the exposed heel unit that marked the debut of Nike's 'Visible Air' technology. This amazing new tech feature has been the main attraction of this Air Jordan sneaker.

The AJ 3 was also the first Jordan sneaker to feature the iconic Jumpman logo on the tongue. Michael Jordan was at the height of his career when the AJ 3 was released, and the shoe quickly became a must-have for basketball players and sneakerheads. It is still a must-have for sneakerheads. Let's see some of the cheapest Air Jordan 3 in the market right now.

Air Jordan 3 "Cool Grey", "Palomino", "Lucky Green", "Chlorophyll", and "Mocha" are available at their lowest price

1) Air Jordan 3 "Cool Grey"

While not an exact replica of the 2007 vintage, this colorway manages to convey the spirit of the first AJ 3. The top is now made entirely out of leather instead of suede. Accents of "Orange Peel" can be found on the eyelets and the "AIR" marking on the heel, with "Sport Red" joining the party on the tongue and back of the shoe.

Typical placements for Tinker Hatfield's elephant print, on the forefoot and heel are maintained, and the tooling just underneath indulges in a deeper shade of the eponymous "Cool Grey" tone. The other aspects of the standalone unit retain their '2000s-era appearance.

Air Jordan 3 "Cool Grey" is currently available for $180.

2) Air Jordan 3 "Palomino"

The beige-tone suede uppers of the AJ 3 "Palomino" are highlighted by the brown elephant overlays that are located at the toe, heel, and eyestay regions. Additional embellishment is included in the form of tan tongues and leather collars with perforations, as well as eyelets and laces that match.

Branding features Jumpman emblems in metallic gold on the tongue, printed insoles, and heel counters of the shoe. The sneaker's brown/beige midsoles with 'Visible Air' technology and grey rubber outsoles contribute to the shoe's overall elevation.

This Air Jordan 3 "Palomino" is available for $200.

3) Air Jordan 3 "Lucky Green"

The AJ 3 has a familiar look, dressed in "Cement Grey," "Varsity Red," and "Sail" contrasting the "Lucky Green" color palate on a white leather base. The heel counter and mudguard of the AJ 3 have the famous elephant print, and the Air-filled outsole is the off-white "Sail" color.

The Jumpman logo appears in red on the tongue and grey on the heel. The lacing mechanism, the hangtag, and the back of the midsole are all done in the shoe's namesake shade of cheerful green to round off the design.

Sneakerheads can purchase the AJ 3 "Lucky Green" for $200.

4) Air Jordan 3 "Chlorophyll"

This AJ 3 sneaker has a color scheme that combines gray and green, giving it a contemporary and distinctive appearance. The upper is constructed mostly out of white leather and features striking grey elephant design overlays and brilliant green accents.

This upper emanates a sense of style. These sneakers have a flexible Air-Sole unit that provides outstanding cushioning and support, which contributes to the excellent performance they offer.

AJ 3 "Chlorophyll" is available for $237.

5) Air Jordan 3 "Mocha"

Unlike the more athletic reds, blacks, and blues associated with the OG AJ 3 color palate from 1988, the Mocha 3 was first released in 2001 for just $100. To broaden the silhouette's appeal, the elephant print in brown was used to evoke worn leather on boots. The comeback in 2018 also had the same design and colorway as the one from 2001.

The pair has a color scheme of white, pink, and tan that is indisputably comparable to the appearance of Neapolitan ice cream; yet, there are no markings on the shoe that establish the relationship. The color scheme is indisputably reminiscent of the appearance of Neapolitan ice cream. In addition, the sneaker has a pink Jumpman hangtag attached to it.

The pair is available for $275.

Air Jordan 3 "Palomino" and "Lucky Green" are available directly at Nike with the mentioned price and the rest of the pairs are available via retailers like StockX.