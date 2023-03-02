Nike Air Jordan 4 laces: How to tie them right?

Given the unmistakable design and iconic silhouette of Air Jordan 4, this legendary sneaker has stood the test of time and remains a favorite among many sneakerheads. There's a lot that sets Air Jordan 4 apart in the crowd, ranging from its revolutionary technology to its signature details, which makes the shoe truly one of a kind.

The variants of Air Jordan 4 are known for their unique lacing system, and mastering the art of tying them right is an essential part of showing off your sneaker game. Learn about the step-by-step process of lacing up the Air Jordan 4 like a pro to step out in style and turn heads anytime, anywhere. So grab your kicks and let's get started!

Tricks to tie Air Jordan 4 laces

Style 1 - Diamond

This style adds a unique and stylish touch to any pair of sneakers, creating a distinct and eye-catching look that sets them apart from the rest. Additionally, the diagonal pattern of the laces can help to distribute pressure evenly across the foot, making for a more comfortable and secure fit.

Process: First, put each shoelace's end upward inside the last two opposite-facing bottom holes, and keep the same length for both sides of the laces. Next, take the right side lace, and put it inside the third hole on the left side. After that, similarly, take the last left side lace, and run it through the third hole on the right side. Then, place the right lace on the second eyelet and do the same for the left lace.

Follow the same procedure until you tie your sneaker completely.

Style 2 - Bar lacing

This style provides a clean and streamlined look to any pair of sneakers, while also helping to prevent the laces from coming undone and reducing the chances of tripping.

Process: Start by inserting one end of the shoelace into the bottom left eyelet of the sneaker, so that the shoelace comes out of the inside of the shoe. Take the same end of the shoelace, and insert it into the top right eyelet of the sneaker, so that the shoelace comes out of the outside of the shoe.

Take the same end of the shoelace, and insert it into the second-from-the-bottom left eyelet of the sneaker, so that the shoelace comes out of the inside of the shoe. Repeat step 3-5, alternating sides of Air Jordan 4, before reaching the top of the sneaker.

Style 3 - Loosely

It is a style that provides a relaxed and comfortable fit that allows for greater flexibility and range of motion, making it a great option for everyday wear and athletic activities.

Process: Begin by lacing Air Jordan 4 in a standard criss-cross pattern. After reaching the top of the sneakers, instead of tying the laces tightly, tie them loosely in a knot. Make sure that the laces are still secure enough to keep the shoe on your feet, but not tight enough to be uncomfortable or restrictive.

If necessary, adjust the tightness of the laces until they are just right.

Style 4 - Star

This style adds a unique and fun flair to any pair of sneakers, creating a standout look that is perfect for those who like to express their individual style.

Process: Start by inserting one end of the shoelace into the bottom left eyelet of the sneaker, so that the shoelace comes out of the inside of the shoe. Take the same end of the shoelace and insert it into the top left eyelet of the sneaker, following movements similar to the first step of the process.

Next, take the same end of the shoelace, and insert it into the second-from-the-top right eyelet of the sneaker. Again, insert it into the top right eyelet of the sneaker. After that, insert it into the second-from-the-bottom right eyelet of the sneaker.

Take the same end of the shoelace and insert it into the bottom right eyelet of the sneaker. Repeat steps 1-6 with the other end of the shoelace, starting at the bottom right eyelet and ending at the top left eyelet. Lastly, tie the ends of Air Jordan 4 shoelaces together in a standard knot, or use a different knotting method that you prefer.

These are some of the trending methods for tying sneakers and staying in style. Ace these tricks and pull-off Air Jordan 4s in the most fashionable way possible.

