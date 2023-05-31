Nike Air Jordan 4 "Medium Olive" sneakers: Where to get, price, release date, and more details explored

Nike's co-owned sub-label with Michael Jordan has continued to make waves within the sneaker industry by adding eye-catching makeovers to his signature models. The Jordan label has managed to capture the attention of sneakerheads globally by launching an iconic Air Jordan sneaker lineage, which is currently on its 37th shoe. The Air Jordan 4 is one of the most beloved silhouettes and is getting a "Medium Olive" makeover.

The latest makeover of the Air Jordan 4 Craft "Medium Olive" was revealed by the sneaker leaker account Zsneakerheads on its Instagram handle on May 29, 2023. The colorway is minimalistic and sends off military vibes.

An official release date for the Air Jordan 4 Craft "Medium Olive" sneakers hasn't been announced by the Swoosh label yet; however, according to the media outlet Zsneakerheads, the pair is expected to be released via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers on December 2, 2023.

Nike Air Jordan 4 "Medium Olive" sneakers to be released during the holidays of 2023

The upcoming Nike Air Jordan 4 "Medium Olive" sneakers will be released during the holidays of 2023 (Image via @zsneakerheads / Instagram)

Michael Jordan's eponymous co-owned label with Nike has continued to spell magic upon the sneakerheads globally and has earned a mark of respect within the sneaker industry by establishing a secure connection with the basketball world.

The duo kick-started their long-term partnership in 1984 and launched their debut signature sneaker in 1985, the Air Jordan 1. The official website elaborates on Michael Jordan's ties to basketball and fashion:

"Along the way, he (MJ) redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture, and the game's creative potential. Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado.”

The signature line has since continued to grow and has reached 37 signature models alongside many hybrid silhouettes. The official site introduces the Air Jordan 4 sneaker model, which is one of the main go-to for sneakerheads:

"The Air Jordan IV was the first global market release of the franchise. Another first, the shoe appeared in Spike Lee's film Do the Right Thing, trascending the game of basketball to make a significant impact on pop culture. All eyes were on Jordan as he continued to rise."

The latest makeover to surface on the Air Jordan sneaker model is the "Medium Olive," which comes clad in a "Medium Olive / Pale Vanilla / Cargo Khaki / Black / Sail" color scheme. The upper of the shoe is constructed out of a mix of leather, suede, and textile materials.

An official image for the sneakers hasn't surfaced yet; however, according to the mock-up images of Zsneakerheads, the base of the shoe will be clad in an olive hue, which will be contrasted with the cargo khaki overlays on the forefoot, tongues, and heels.

The design details will include black-hued detailing upon the TPU overlays, supported wings, molded eyelets, heel tabs, inner linings, tongue tags, and a port on the midsoles. Branding detail will be added with the Pale Vanilla-hued Jumpman logo, which will be placed upon the Sail-hued midsoles.

The look will be finished off with grey outsoles. The pair is expected to be released via Nike for $210 on December 2, 2023.

