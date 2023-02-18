Nike Air Jordan 6 Rings "Fossil Stone" sneakers: Where to buy, price, and more explored

Nike and Michael Jordan's co-owned sneaker brand can be credited with producing one of the most popular sneaker lineages of all time, Air Jordan.

The Air Jordan sneaker lineage has reached new heights of popularity and has gained a pop-culture relevance. Now, on its 40th anniversary, the swoosh label is focused on extending their catalog more than ever.

The label is focusing upon other silhouettes other than the signature line and will release a brand new makeover on the Air Jordan 6 Rings sneaker model. The latest makeover, dubbed the "Fossil Stone," comes clad in earthy tones.

The pair has been newly released on the official e-commerce site of Nike and select retailers and can be availed in sizes 7 to 13 for men exclusively.

More about newly released Nike Air Jordan 6 Rings "Fossil Stone" sneakers

Nike and Michael Jordan kick-started their Air Jordan lineage in 1985 with the launch of the Air Jordan 1 sneaker model.

The Air Jordan sneaker lineage further loves to reminisce about Michael Jordan's phenomenal career and historical moments. These moments are usually influenced by his high school team, college fraternity and the Shattered Backboards for inspiration.

The label has often created hybrid Jordan models including Two Trey, Dube Zero, and the Jordan 6 Rings, all of which are appreciated by die-hard fans of the legendary basketball player.

The hybrid Jordan 6 Rings silhouette is inspired by Jordan's signature silhouettes and the iconic six rings he won wearing them. Six signature silhouettes are used as an inspiration to design the Jordan 6 Rings silhouette - including the elements of Air Jordan 6, Air Jordan 7, Air Jordan 8, Air Jordan 11, Air Jordan 12 and Air Jordan 13.

The pull tabs on the heel are inspired by Air Jordan 6, small details like the tongue construct, "Two3" lettering, perforated details are inspired by the Air Jordan 7 and Air Jordan 12, lace hardware, straps, chenille Jumpman and tongue patch are inspired by Air Jordan 8.

The midsection and patent leather mudguards are inspired by Air Jordan 11, and lastly, midsoles and sole unit are inspired by Air Jordan 13. The latest makeover on the Air Jordan 6 Rings silhouette to appear is the "Fossil Stone." The official site introduces the silhouette as follows:

"Celebrate the legendary career of "His Airness" with the Jordan 6 Rings. Incorporating key features of each shoe worn during the championship series; it has premium details and lightweight, low-profile Zoom Air cushioning that delivers a responsive feel underfoot."

The upper of the sneakers are constructed out of leather and mesh material - clad in a crisp monochromatic white hue - which contrasts with the pop of black and fossil stone hues. The dominant and bold black details are added on the full-length mudguards and heel tabs, which are constructed out of nubuck material.

Pops of Fossil Stone hue is added to sock liners, lace locks and Jumpman branding. The look is finished off with white midsoles and fossil stone outsoles. The shoe can be availed on the official e-commerce site of Nike and select retailers for a retail price of $170.

