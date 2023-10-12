Nike Air Max 1 '87 “Malachite” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The Nike Air Max 1 sneaker model is going to be a part of St. Patrick's Day celebrations that will take place in the following year. The newly emerged "Malachite" variant of the specified model is evocative of the St. Patrick's Day celebrations. This “Malachite” colorway is entirely wrapped up in a Neutral Grey/Malachite-White-Black color palette.

The recently surfaced Nike Air Max 1 “Malachite” iteration will supposedly enter the sneaker market on March 7, 2024, as stated by Sole Retriever. It’s important to know that the official launch date of this shoe is undercover.

These celebratory Air Maxes will be available for purchase online, at Nike retail locations, through the SNKRS app, and from a bunch of connected retail vendors. These kicks have a retail price of $140 and are only offered in women's sizes.

Nike Air Max 1 '87 "Malachite" shoes are made with a crisp white base

Here's a closer look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Nike)

Sneaker fans and people who celebrate St. Patrick's Day look forward to the swirl of green that Nike introduces each year in March.

The Air Max 1 style has undergone numerous versions and been themed in a variety of ways over the past decade. The year 2024 is shaping up to continue the heritage of the Air Max 1 design by launching the Malachite, which is an appropriate colorway for Saint Patrick's Day.

This impending iteration of the Air Max 1 '87 shines brightly in a variety of emerald tones to capture the spirit of the Irish celebration. The suede mudguard, the trademark Swoosh, the TPU eyestays, and the Nike logo on the heel as well as the tongue all have strong displays of the shoe's malachite coloration.

The vamp, the midfoot area, and the heel of the footwear are all constructed out of a neutral gray suede, which contributes to the shoe's balanced appearance. The base is made of a pristine white mesh material to make it light and airy.

Take a closer look at the outsole of the sneaker (Image via Nike)

The famous Air Max 1 midsole in white comforts the foot, while a tri-color outer sole unit with white, black, and malachite provides reliable traction. These finishing touches are added by the original Air Max 1 midsole.

The inventive Air Max component was originally introduced to all with the release of the Nike Air Max 1 design. Even though it has been several decades since the silhouette's inception, it keeps on improving thanks to heightened purchases and admiration among sneakerheads. The Nike Air Max 1 had humble beginnings, according to the shoe's label.

"Sure, Air Max 1 started as a running shoe, but you can't keep innovation contained. Adopted by hip-hop culture, this runner with a controversial exposed Air unit could be found anywhere from the heart of Brooklyn to the streets of London. Its cutting-edge design and striking colorways, to this day, are celebrated year after year.”

Be on the lookout for the new Nike Air Max 1 ‘87 “Malachite” variant that will be accessible in the coming months of 2024. If someone is interested in adding these sneakers to their collection, they’re advised to use the SNRKS app or register on Nike's online store for timely alerts as soon as the shoe arrives for purchase.