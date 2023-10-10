Nike Air Max 1 “Dia de Muertos” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Following the grand celebrations of “Puerto Rican Day” earlier in the year, the Nike Air Max 1 sneaker model will now join another occasion of Hispanic Heritage Month. The most recent colorway of the specified model appeared in a Dia de Muertos-inspired ensemble. This iteration will be completely dressed in a Hyper Pink/Sail-Opti Yellow-Green Strike-Blue Lightning-Total Orange palette.

The new Nike Air Max 1 “Dia de Muertos” shoes are expected to be released on October 21, 2023, as per Sole Retriever. The date is yet to be confirmed by Nike.

These shoes will be sold via the online as well as offline outlets of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a few other chosen retail vendors. The retail price of the item is set at $160, and it is available in men's sizes.

Nike Air Max 1 “Dia de Muertos” shoes are dressed in vibrant pink ensemble

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Nike Air Max 1 sneakers (Image via Nike)

Nike's commitment to acknowledging and promoting the diverse and varied cultures of Latin America has helped the sporting goods business grow and flourish. Their Familia collection, which was exclusively introduced during Hispanic Heritage Month, is a demonstration of their dedication to these festivities.

Day of the Dead, also known as Dia de Muertos, is a revered Mexican holiday that is observed to show sincere respect to departed family members and friends, and it has made its way into the core of Nike's design lab.

This year, the Nike Air Max 1 occupies the forefront, strengthening the grouping alongside other popular sneakers, including the Nike Dunk Low and the Jordan 1 High Zoom CMFT 2, all of which are embellished with Dia de los Muertos designs.

The newest creation of the Air Max 1 for this joyous occasion is bursting with color in every way possible. The warm feelings associated with this occasion are encapsulated in a vibrant pink foundation. The predominantly pink shoe is accentuated with dramatic bursts of yellow, purple, green, and orange tones.

The authentic décor and elements of the Day of the Dead were the inspiration for the intricate floral as well as sun motifs that were woven onto the toe box, the midfoot, and the famous Swoosh.

The original idea is made even more prominent by the purple Nike emblem that is located on the tongue, as well as by the birds that are entwined on the heel and form a heart shape. The layout is finished off by a distinctive dual-toned foam midsole that goes from pink to white and is grounded by a rubber outer sole unit that is spotless white.

Furthermore, to accommodate clients who place equal value on the product's presentation as the shoe box it comes in, the Swoosh label has designed a customized box sporting the Day of the Dead and Familia markings all over.

Set your reminders for the scheduled Nike Air Max 1 “Dia de Muertos” colorway that will be available in the next few days. For instant alerts on the arrival of the celebratory colorway, you can simply register on Nike’s home page or get the SNRKS app.