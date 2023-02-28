Nike Air Max 1 '87 "Safari" sneakers: Price, release date, and more explored

In 2022, Nike released multiple makeovers upon its classic silhouettes and also marked multiple special anniversaries, including the 50th anniversary of Cortez, 40th anniversary of Air Force 1, and 35th anniversary of Air Max 1.

Now, the swoosh label is continuing its grand celebrations of Air Max 1 by releasing multiple makeovers upon it. The label has continued to unveil multiple makeovers in the first two months of 2023, including "Design by Japan," "Shima Shima," and more. The latest makeover to appear over the silhouette is the "Safari."

The Air Max 1 '87"Safari" sneakers are slated to be launched on the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers on March 3, 2023.

Nike Air Max 1 '87 "Safari" sneakers will be released exclusively in women's sizes

Nike introduced the iconic Air Max 1 sneaker model in 1987 and started the Air Max sneaker lineage. The Air Max 1 sneaker model is a brainchild of seasoned Nike designer Tinker Hatfield, who also designed the Air Jordan 5, Air Max 90, Air Trainer 1, and more.

Air Max 1 has been a popular choice amongst sneakerheads over the years and has become one of the first sneakers to kick-start the "dad-shoe" trend with the visible air technology.

Over the years, the swoosh label has managed to evolve its Air Max sneaker lineage, however, it is Air Max 1 which still rules over the hearts of many sneakerheads. The swoosh label introduces the iconic Air Max 1 sneaker model:

"Remember the revolution. 1987 saw the birth of the Air Max lineage, showcasing visible Air for the first time. What began as an experiment in cushioning soon evolved into an icon on the track and the streets. Over the years, it's been reimagined and retooled, but the heritage always remains."

Even though it has only been two months since we stepped into 2023, the swoosh label has already provided its enthusiasts with a myriad of makeovers upon the Air Max 1 sneaker model, and the latest to appear is the "Safari." The sneaker comes clad in a "Summit White / Sail / Photon Dust / Phantom" color scheme.

The official site introduces the sneaker makeover:

"Get in touch with your wild side with this throwback take on the Air Max 1 '87. The first shoe to reveal Air to the world, it now features our coveted safari print—first made popular on the Air Safari. Summit White and Sail keep 'em ready for anything your wardrobe throws their way."

The official site gives further details of the sneaker and its relevance in the industry:

"Add this to the Parisian-inspired design, tried-and-true Nike Air cushioning and that classic wavy mudguard. No wonder it's reigned supreme since 1987."

The upper of the sneakers comes constructed out of white tumbled leather underlays, which are wrapped with smooth white and "Safari' patterned overlays. The "Safari" print is added on the swoosh logos and mudguards of the sneaker model.

The pair is slated to be released via the website of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers on March 3, 2023, for $150.

