Nike Air Max 1 “Aquatone” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

Nike ruled the world in 2022 by celebrating the birthdays of its two best-selling models, Nike Air Max 1 and Nike Air Force 1. The company will celebrate its festivities in 2023 as the classic silhouette gets several revamps.

We have already found a few intriguing 2023 Air Max 1s, although the first quarter of the year is about to end. According to early sources, Swoosh is reportedly working on the Air Max 1 "Aquatone" version.

On July 21, 2023, Nike and a few Nike Select shops will offer the Nike Air Max 1 SC "Clear Jade" colorway online and in-store. These shoes will be offered in multiple sizing options. While the men’s shoes will cost you $150 per pair, the school sizes are marked with a retail price tag of $100.

Nike Air Max 1 “Aquatone” shoes will be combined with neutral gray and black hues

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Air Max 1 shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

Even though Nike Air Max 1 has a legacy that is profoundly ingrained in popular culture, Swoosh continues to focus on it. Its 35th birthday celebrations began in 2022, but they continued into 2023 because of releases like the Air Max 1 '86 OG "Sport Red," which brought back the original "Big Bubble" style.

We're also fortunate to have several remixes of well-known hues, such as "Chili," "Urawa," and "Keep Rippin Stop Slippin." The most recent, however, resembles a hotly contested deal that Nike just made. The newly released Nike Air Max 1 "Aquatone" features a vivid blue accent.

The sportswear company provides the following background on the birth and early years of the well-known Nike Air Max 1 silhouette:

“Sure, Air Max 1 started as a running shoe, but you can't keep innovation contained. Adopted by hip-hop culture, this runner with a controversial exposed Air unit could be found anywhere from the heart of Brooklyn to the streets of London. Its cutting-edge design and striking colorways, to this day, are celebrated year after year.”

The complete shoe is covered in a Neutral Grey/Clear Jade-White-Black color palette. The tumbled leather strips along the mudguard and the Swoosh Insignia have a blue color that almost resembles Tiffany's "Clear Jade" highlights. A crisp white mesh on the toe box, tongue flap, and collar area highlights the vibrant hits.

There are additional neutral tones on the midfoot panel and the suede vamp. Tonal white laces are placed just below two more clear jade splashes that cover the TPU eyelets and the Nike Air Max logo on top of the tongue. "Nike Air" writing appears in clear jade once again on the heels and the sock-liner.

A white Air Max 1 midsole, transparent jade, white, and black rubber outer sole unit complete the look.

Watch for the newest Nike Air Max 1 "Aquatone" release in July this year. Interested parties can register on the Swoosh label's e-commerce web page or use the SNKRS app to receive updates on the official release date as well as other upcoming releases.

