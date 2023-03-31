Nike Air Max 1 Crepe “Light Bone” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

Nike maintained its dominance in 2022 by celebrating the anniversaries of its two best-selling items, Air Force 1 and Air Max 1. The second iteration of the latter model's 35th birthday was recently honored. Nike will introduce new colors and patterns that will be in vogue well after 2023, giving consumers a sneak glimpse into its collection.

Given that the year has only just begun, we have already spotted a few rather intriguing 2023 Air Max 1s. Early sources indicate that Swoosh is developing the Air Max 1 "Light Bone" version. The color combination of Light Bone/Pale Vanilla-Sail covers the entire shoe.

Later this year, the Nike Air Max 1 "Light Bone" trainers are expected to go on sale. The Swoosh label and its SNKRS app will sell sneakers through physical and online retailers, along with a few other exclusive Nike sites, although the sneaker manufacturer is keeping the shoe's precise release date a mystery. These will be available for $160 a pair in men's sizes.

Nike Air Max 1 Crepe “Light Bone” shoes are combined with soft blue overlays throughout

Here's a detailed view at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

A significant part of Swoosh's release calendar is played by Air Max 1, which made its debut in 1987. This has been the case for the past two years, as the model celebrated her 35th birthday in 2022, and it appears that the celebration will continue into 2023.

In addition, numerous remixes of well-known releases, including the brand-new "Urawa" and "Keep Rippin Stop Slippin 2.0," were recently teased. While "Crepe Hemp" Air Max 1 did make a comeback last year, another crepe sole Air Max 1 has now surfaced, this time in "Light Bone."

The well-known Air Max 1 silhouette's beginnings and evolution are described as follows by the shoe brand:

“Sure, Air Max 1 started as a running shoe, but you can't keep innovation contained. Adopted by hip-hop culture, this runner with a controversial exposed Air unit could be found anywhere from the heart of Brooklyn to the streets of London. Its cutting-edge design and striking colourways, to this day, are celebrated year after year.”

Here's a detailed view of the heel counters of the sneakers (Image via Nike)

Neutral white/gray hues contrast the blue and old cream visible on some components, which are constructed from a blend of suede, hemp, and leather.

Another hemp strike, this time with a new weave pattern, lands on a light vanilla swoosh and covers the mudguard in light blue. White leather serves as the shoe's foundation, allowing the gray suede on the vamp, midfoot, and heel to stand out.

The hemp tongue and lace set are also stark white, while the other Nike markings are black. The crepe outer sole unit and vanilla-colored Air Max 1 midsole complete the look.

Keep an eye out for the newest Air Max 1 "Light Bone" model's impending release. Interested individuals can register on the Swoosh brand's e-commerce website or install the SNKRS app to receive updates on the planned rollout and other future launches.

