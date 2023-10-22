Nike Air Max 1 “Dark Stucco Black” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike Air Max 1 is going to rock the approaching year in full swing, and this can be effectively proven with the constantly emerging hues of the model almost every week. The "Dark Stucco Black" Air Max 1 is the newest colorway to join the 2024 lineup.

As per Sneaker Bar Detroit, the recently emerged Nike Air Max 1 in the "Dark Stucco" hue is expected to hit the shelves sometime during the spring of 2024. The confirmed launch date of this colorway is still pending confirmation from Nike.

These sneakers will be sold via Nike's online as well as offline locations, alongside its SNKRS app and a slew of associated retailers. The men's sizes of the pair will be priced at $150 and will be made available for purchase at Nike and other select stores, both online and in-store.

Nike Air Max 1 “Dark Stucco Black” shoes are coupled with stark white sole units

Here's another look at the upcoming sneaker (Image via size?)

It is incredible how far the Air Max 1 has come since it first debuted and achieved the elite image that it holds now. From year to year, Nike Inc. has demonstrated time and again how much passion it has for this model by launching diverse colors and experimenting with materials that are new.

The excitement is continuing to rise despite the fact that recent previews of the 2024 selection, including "Malachite," "Smokey Mauve," and "Cacao Wow Dusted Clay," have been released. The "Dark Stucco Black" is the newest sneaker that will be added to our collection, and it features a tasteful combination of earthy hues and premium fabrics.

The impending "Dark Stucco Black" iteration of the Air Max 1 makes excellent use of a color scheme that has been seen before yet never fails to captivate. Its material composition is identical to that of the Cacao Wow Dusted Clay.

The mudguard and the famous Swoosh are both constructed out of textured black leather, providing a striking contrast to the dark stucco toppings that are located on the vamp, the midfoot panel, and the heel counter.

Here's a detailed look at the Dark Stucco colorway (Image via size?)

Underneath these toppings is a gray mesh foundation that offers a subtle contrast, whereas tan details on the suede tongue as well as the lace sets lend dimension to the overall layout.

Notably, the Nike Air marking in purple appears on both the tongue flap and the heel section, adding a dash of vivacious color and shaking up the monotony of the all-neutral getup. A repurposed gum rubber outer sole unit and a clean white Nike Air Max 1 midsole finish off the style of these sneakers.

The Air Max 1 shoe is responsible for the emergence of Nike's now-iconic Air Max line of sneakers. This is how Nike's website describes the progression and significance of the Nike Air Max 1 silhouette:

"Sure, Air Max 1 started as a running shoe, but you can't keep innovation contained. Adopted by hip-hop culture, this runner with a controversial exposed Air unit could be found anywhere from the heart of Brooklyn to the streets of London. Its cutting-edge design and striking colorways, to this day, are celebrated year after year.”

Be on the lookout for the brand-new Nike Air Max 1 "Dark Stucco Black" shoes, which are anticipated to make waves in the footwear industry in the next year. Those who want to get their hands on these sneakers only need to utilize the SNKRS app or subscribe to the Swoosh website to receive timely alerts on the shoe's release.